Pending grant would boost the partnership between Sociedad Latina and BU aimed at creating a more diverse workforce in science, technology, engineering, and other fields. Zoom opens and Steven Lue pops up. The first things you notice about the 14-year-old eighth grader are his navy blue shirt with the NASA logo and the poster of the moon behind him. “I personally really like space,” he explains with confidence from his bedroom in East Boston. “When I was little, I saw space-related images and I wondered where they came from. I like exploration—it’s a big part of the future of humanity.”

BOSTON, MA ・ 7 DAYS AGO