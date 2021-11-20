ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

US congressmen in Lebanon over crippling economic crisis

ABC News
ABC News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=210ncQ_0d2kB28r00

A group of U.S. congressmen held meetings Saturday with Lebanon’s top leaders during a fact-finding mission to the Middle East nation roiled by an unprecedented economic crisis.

The delegation is to report to President Joe Biden and the Congress and propose ways to help the Lebanese. The country's new government, in place since September, has struggled to kick off reforms and negotiations with the International Monetary Fund.

The U.S. team includes Rep. Darrell Issa, a California Republican, and also Republican Rep. Darin LaHood of Illinois, as well as Edward Gabriel, head of the Washington-based American Task Force for Lebanon. The three, who arrived Friday and are to spend three days in Lebanon, first met with President Michel Aoun.

Lebanon’s crisis is rooted in decades of corruption and mismanagement. The international community has said it will only help the small nation once it implements wide reforms and tackles widespread corruption.

Gabriel told the local Al-Jadeed TV that the congressmen are in town “to see first hand" what is going on in Lebanon and that he hoped they would “come up with some new ideas" for ways the United States could help the Lebanese.

The delegation later met with Prime Minister Najib Mikati who thanked the U.S. for standing by Lebanon and for its continuous support to the Lebanese Armed Forces, his office said.

Lebanon’s economic meltdown began in late 2019 and has been made worse by political bickering between rival groups who have failed to start reforms despite the fact that the crisis has thrown three quarters of the country’s 6 million people, including a million Syrian refugees , into poverty.

Comments / 1

Related
UPI News

Lebanon-Saudi crisis deepens, with no solution in sight

BEIRUT, Lebanon, Nov. 24 (UPI) -- Lebanon's emerging crisis with Saudi Arabia and some Gulf countries is deepening, with not enough internal efforts being exerted or Arab mediation in sight to help resolve it, diplomatic and political sources said. The Saudi decision Oct. 29 to expel Lebanon's ambassador and ban...
MIDDLE EAST
AFP

China, Russia furious over Biden democracy summit snubs

China and Russia reacted furiously Wednesday to US President Joe Biden's planned democracy summit, which will exclude them, with Beijing angered over an invitation for Taiwan and the Kremlin branding it divisive. The global conference was a campaign pledge by the US president, who has placed the struggle between democracies and "autocratic governments" at the heart of his foreign policy. The inclusion of Taiwan, and not China, led to an angry rebuke from Beijing, which said it "firmly opposes" the invitation to "the so-called Summit for Democracy." Beijing claims self-ruled Taiwan as part of its territory to be retaken one day, by force if necessary.
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Washington State
State
Illinois State
Telegraph

Lebanon's interior minister: crisis with Gulf could worsen

BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon’s interior minister said Tuesday that every delay in resolving the diplomatic crisis with Gulf nations threatens to affect the lives of more Lebanese already reeling from a massive economic crisis. Bassam Mawlawi said resolving the crisis begins with the resignation of the Cabinet minister whose comments...
MIDDLE EAST
SFGate

UN: Lebanese children's future at stake amid economic crisis

BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon’s severe economic crisis has left some children hungry and without good medical care, and forced others to drop out of school to help their families, the United Nations said Tuesday. The U.N. children's agency report came as the Lebanese pound traded at 23,500 to the dollar...
BUSINESS
International Business Times

Economic Crisis Could Fuel Extremism In Afghanistan: UN

Afghanistan's deep economic crisis threatens to raise the "risk of extremism" in the region, a senior UN official warned on Wednesday. The war-ravaged country finds itself on the brink of a humanitarian disaster as foreign assets and monetary assistance remain frozen after the Taliban's return to power in August. UN...
WORLD
whbl.com

Turkey says saddened by Lebanon-Gulf crisis, calls for diplomatic resolution

BEIRUT (Reuters) – Turkey is saddened by a crisis between Lebanon and Gulf states, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said during a visit to Beirut on Tuesday, calling for a resolution to the dispute through dialogue and diplomacy. Lebanon is facing its worst diplomatic crisis yet with Gulf states, spurred by...
MIDDLE EAST
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michel Aoun
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Darrell Issa
Person
Darin Lahood
Beaumont Enterprise

Turkey offers to help Lebanon with crisis with Gulf nations

BEIRUT (AP) — Turkey's foreign minister said Tuesday his country is ready to offer whatever support it can to help mend relations between Lebanon and Gulf Arab nations, embroiled in an unprecedented diplomatic rift. The spat with Saudi Arabia and other Gulf Arab states unraveled late last month and has...
MIDDLE EAST
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lebanon#Economic Crisis#Congressmen#Corruption#Lebanese#Republican#American Task Force#Al Jadeed Tv#The Lebanese Armed Forces#Syrian
AOL Corp

Exclusive: 28 percent of Americans surveyed believe the 'truth about harmful effects of vaccines' is being deliberately hidden from the public

The results of a new poll shared exclusively with Yahoo News finds that 28 percent of U.S. adults believe without evidence that the “truth about the harmful effects of vaccines” is being deliberately hidden from the public. The findings are part of global research conducted by the YouGov-Cambridge Globalism Project,...
PHARMACEUTICALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Apple Insider

Apple halts online sales in Turkey as economic crisis worsens

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Apple temporarily suspended online sales of its devices in Turkey as the country's economy reels amid fallout from a highly controversial monetary policy enabled by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
BUSINESS
ABC News

ABC News

459K+
Followers
117K+
Post
234M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy