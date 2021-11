The New York Rangers picked apart a depleted Islanders squad this evening and took home a 4-1 win at UBS Arena. The Rangers’ fourth line had a huge game as the dominated the offensive zone all night long, and Kevin Rooney picked up his first career two-goal game. Chris Kreider also had another monster night picking up two goals of his own and officially moving to the halfway point of a 30-goal campaign in just the 19th goal of the year. Igor Shesterkin had a relatively easy night in goal with just 21 shots thrown his way, and only allowing a single goal.

