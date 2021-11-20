Beware of these home contractor red flags

Your neighborhood homeowner's association (HOA) helps manage community areas and property value. It's led by a board of directors and its members are made up of residents in the community; while some HOAs are voluntary, others require mandatory membership from anyone who buys property within the HOA's area. Before joining or buying a home in an area that requires membership, checking out the HOA before you start paying dues is a wise move, and can save you hundreds of dollars down the line. The last thing you want is to move into an area with lofty HOA fees that are changing often, or one that has extremely strict rules—it can make or break your experience (and your wallet).

REAL ESTATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO