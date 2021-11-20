ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland APL Pet of the Weekend: Sweet black cat named Gump

By Camryn Justice
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 5 days ago
The Cleveland Animal Protective League is looking to find a sweet 2-year-old long hair black cat named Gump a new home.

Gump was brought into the shelter in October after being found as a stray.

She has long fur but is currently shaved in some places where she had bad mating, the shelter said. That long, gorgeous mane will grow back out soon.

Cleveland APL said Gump is very friendly and social and doesn't hesitate to ask for lots of pets, meowing until she gets your attention and chin scratches, which are her favorite.

Gump is a lap cat and will hang out getting affection as long as you'll let her, the shelter said.

The shelter is looking to find Gump a home where she can curl up on a lap and enjoy her cozy cat naps.

To learn more about adopting Gump or any of the other animals at the shelter, click here .

