Ohio’s deer gun hunting seasons begin this weekend

Ohio’s deer gun hunting seasons start this weekend, and the Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife says about 300,000 hunters are expected to make their way to the state’s forests and fields.

The state’s deer-gun seasons begins with youth, 17 and under, hunting on Saturday Nov. 20 and Sunday Nov. 21.

All hunters have the chance to hunt from Monday, Nov. 29 to Sunday, Dec. 5, and again on Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 18 and 19.

Hunters may take only one antlered deer. Legal hunting equipment for all deer gun seasons includes specific shotguns, muzzleloaders, handguns, straight-walled cartridge rifles, and archery equipment.

More information is available at wildohio.gov or by calling 1-800-WILDLIFE (1-800-945-3543).

