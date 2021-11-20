ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inside Mark Zuckerberg's Metaverse, How Will the World of Advertisements Look?

By Todd Wasserman, CNBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFacebook's rebrand as Meta Platforms and Mark Zuckerberg's bet on the metaverse as the next big thing in social media technology doesn't change the fact that advertising is how the company makes the vast majority of its money. That means the way consumers experience ads today, such as the...

AFP

US unions call for halt to Amazon buyout of MGM

A consortium of US unions called Monday for Amazon's buyout of the legendary Hollywood studio MGM to be blocked, citing concerns about the tech giant's growing power over the subscription video streaming sector. "Amazon's influence on the health and diversity of the film-making industry is likely to be negative if the company is permitted to grow larger," said the Strategic Organizing Center, a federation of four major labor unions that represents some four million workers. The group called on the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) to block the takeover, which was announced in May. Amazon has offered $8.45 billion dollars for more than 4,000 films, including the James Bond series, "The Silence of the Lambs," "Robocop," "Basic Instinct," "Raging Bull" and "Thelma & Louise," as well as an extensive catalog of TV series including "The Handmaid's Tale," "Fargo" and "Vikings."
LABOR ISSUES
BlogHer

6 Common Mistakes That Jeopardize Your Brand Partnership

Brand collaboration is one way a content creator can monetize their efforts, but it’s a competitive space. Advertisers routinely sift through throngs of influencers and just a fraction are usually chosen for campaigns. Every week, we work to match advertisers with creators in the SHE Media Partner Network, and depending on the brand’s needs, this process can take several rounds to finalize. First, the brand will shares details on their budget, marketing campaign, and type of influencers they want to work with. Next, we’ll filter the network for social following requirements, blog traffic, and the quality of both. Finally, we submit...
ECONOMY
TheConversationAU

Ending online anonymity won't make social media less toxic

In recent months the government has proposed cracking down on online anonymity. The idea is that attaching online posts to a person’s real name will reduce abuse and increase accountability. Online bullying and misinformation are growing problems, and government action to address them is overdue. However, limiting anonymity alone won’t make social media less toxic. It will only work combined with broader reforms to platform design and business models, which drive polarisation, negativity, abuse and misinformation. Reforms must also protect free speech and account for power imbalances between citizens and the state. The mooted changes come alongside suggestions of public...
INTERNET

