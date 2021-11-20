WATCH: Full Silver Bells in the City drone light show

It was a magical night in downtown Lansing as the 37th annual Silver Bells in the City kicked off the holiday season.

“I’m thrilled to see people walking around the downtown area. You know after a year and a half, two years of covid. Last year we had to do this on tv and online we couldn’t do something in person. It’s great to see the vibrancy it’s great to see all the people back," said Lansing Mayor Andy Schor.

Thousands of people could be seen gazing as the Electric Light Parade strolled down the street spreading the holiday cheer. The parade was led by this year's grand marshal Olympic Medalist Taylor Manson. More than 60 parade groups filled with were decorated in bright lights and Santa Clause made a special appearance.

After the parade, everyone gathered in front of the state capital for the holiday tradition of the lighting of the state Christmas tree. And truly setting a mood to the evening the buttery vocals of nationally renowned artist Zania Alake filled the air.

Those in attendance had to look up in the sky for the grand finale. The celebration was topped off with Silver Bells' first-ever holiday drone light show. One hundred drones could be seen flying in the air just above the southwest side of the capital building.

