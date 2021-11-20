Forecast: Breezy, warm conditions continue into Sunday

Happy Saturday to you!

For the rest of the evening and overnight, it’s going to stay mostly cloudy and windy, so don’t spend too much time getting ready if you’re heading around town!

Temperatures will fall through the 70s and hover in the upper 60s to near 70 when we wake up tomorrow morning.

It’s going to be a similar set up Sunday. Partly to mostly clouds skies, with a few showers popping up, as a weak cold front drops into SWFL.

A second, dry, cold front moves in early next week which is going to drop our temperatures down quick! By Tuesday, highs will struggle to get out of the low 70s!

Enjoy the weekend!