ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Forecast: Breezy, warm conditions continue into Sunday

By Meteorologist Jesslyn Ferentz
ABC7 Fort Myers
ABC7 Fort Myers
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WpOK7_0d2k6JdB00

Happy Saturday to you!

For the rest of the evening and overnight, it’s going to stay mostly cloudy and windy, so don’t spend too much time getting ready if you’re heading around town!

Temperatures will fall through the 70s and hover in the upper 60s to near 70 when we wake up tomorrow morning.

It’s going to be a similar set up Sunday. Partly to mostly clouds skies, with a few showers popping up, as a weak cold front drops into SWFL.

A second, dry, cold front moves in early next week which is going to drop our temperatures down quick! By Tuesday, highs will struggle to get out of the low 70s!

Enjoy the weekend!

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swfl
WIBW

Thanksgiving forecast: Sunny, breezy at times and cold

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Happy Thanksgiving! As far as the weather goes, today will much cooler than yesterday with breezy north winds at 10 to 15 mph and air temperatures in the low 40s with wind chill in the mid 30s. Skies will stay sunny throughout the day. Thanksgiving: Sunny....
TOPEKA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Fox 59

Rain Thanksgiving morning with much colder air on the way

Temperatures will go a little “backwards” on Thanksgiving Day. We will see our warmest temperatures just after midnight Thursday morning, then there will be a steady decrease in temperatures through the afternoon. Expect the upper 30s and low 40s by 5 PM. A cold front will help get showers cooking...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Baltimore

Could Maryland See Snow This Weekend? Long-Range Models Hint At Possibility

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It’s Thanksgiving Eve, and we’ve been fortunate this week with quiet yet cold weather conditions for local travel and trips to the grocery store. The weather will remain quiet on Thanksgiving and will turn mild with highs in the mid to upper 50s for most of central Maryland. Clouds will increase Thursday night, and some showers are possible after 10 p.m. and overnight. Here’s your Thanksgiving Day forecast. Temperatures are expected to tumble heading into Friday and the weekend. There will be a January feel to the forecast with highs in the 40s and overnight lows in the 20s for...
MARYLAND STATE
WMUR.com

Video: Milder conditions for Thanksgiving

After a chilly start, a very pleasant Thanksgiving Day is on the way. Many changes follow starting on Friday. Thanksgiving Day Thursday will be milder with mostly sunny skies to start, then partly sunny skies the rest of the day. Highs will climb into the 40's and 50's. Clouds will...
ENVIRONMENT
WGME

Post-Thanksgiving storm will bring rain and inland snow to Maine

PORTLAND (WGME) -- The weather will cooperate through Thanksgiving, but another storm system will impact post-holiday travel. Sunny and cold conditions will dominate on Wednesday. Thanksgiving looks slightly more mild with high temperatures close to 50 degrees. Clouds begin to increase late Thursday night. It's not a major storm system,...
MAINE STATE
NBCMontana

Nice weather through Thanksgiving, but tracking the next weather maker

With weak high pressure building in, we are dry and partly cloudy this afternoon across all of western Montana. You can expect more of the same for Thanksgiving... Partly to mostly sunny with highs in the 40s. Our next weather maker arrives Thursday night. This will bring a wintry mix...
ENVIRONMENT
ABC 15 News

MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Sunny and breezy Thanksgiving in the Valley

PHOENIX — Happy Thanksgiving!. Our latest storm system is now headed out, but chances for showers remain across southeastern Arizona through the morning. As winds shift out of the north behind this storm system, it'll stay very windy along the Colorado River Valley in Mohave County. Here in the Valley,...
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Cold Front To Make For Cold And Breezy Thanksgiving Day

CHICAGO (CBS) — A cold front will cross the area in the overnight, setting us up for a cold and breezy Thanksgiving Day. (Credit: CBS 2) Patchy areas of rain will move off to the east by sunrise Thursday, but a few sprinkles or flurries will be possible through the morning hours. High temperatures on Thanksgiving will be recorded in the morning, so expect an afternoon with temperatures in the 30s and wind chills in the 20s. (Credit: CBS 2) Thursday night will be very cold with lows in the upper teens and low 20s. Wind chills on Friday morning could be in the single digits at times. (Credit: CBS 2) A rain and snow mix is possible on Saturday afternoon and evening. Highs this weekend will be in the upper 30s and low 40s. (Credit: CBS 2) TONIGHT: Patchy areas of rain. Low 40. THURSDAY: A sprinkle or flurry in the morning, then falling temperatures. High 40. FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. High 34.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: So Nice To See Some Snow!

DENVER(CBS)- Another surge of colder air followed up the initial Wednesday cold front keeping light snow falling thru the late day rush. Early snow amounts varied from trace amounts to just over an inch across the Denver Metro area and Front Range.   Many of our Denver Metro area weather watchers reported small amounts of snow. Credit: CBS4 Credit: CBS4 Credit: CBS4 Some areas in the foothills and south metro areas at least came in over an inch! Credit: CBS4 Credit: CBS4 Down in the mountains north of above 8,700 feet near Gunnison our weather watcher Paul Kaplan had to break out the shovel! Credit: CBS4 Unfortunately, at the time of this...
COLORADO STATE
WGN TV

Thursday Forecast: Temps in upper 40s with breezy conditions

CHICAGO — Showers are exiting the area Thursday morning. Decreasing clouds, falling temp and breezy conditions. Winds: NW 15-25 mph. Air quality in the Good to Moderate category across Chicagoland and northern IL. High happened at midnight of 48, we’ll be in the mid to low 30s by late afternoon.
ENVIRONMENT
KOMU

Forecast: Chilly & breezy for Thanksgiving, becoming milder this weekend

Today is thanksgiving and conditions will be much colder than earlier this week. A cold front moved through the region overnight leading to rain last night. Around 0.15" to 0.40" inches of rainfall last night. Now, that rain has moved far east leading to dry conditions today. Sunshine will gradually return today too!
ENVIRONMENT
ABC7 Fort Myers

ABC7 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News & weather information for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry and Glades counties.

 https://abc-7.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy