Miami, FL

Top247 QB Jacurri Brown picks off game-winning pass in comeback playoff win

By Andrew Ivins
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMiami Top247 quarterback commit Jacurri Brown has won over 40 games in his prep career. None of them, however, played out like Friday night's come-from-behind 35-34 victory for Valdosta (Ga.) Lowndes in the Peach State's AAAAAAA playoffs. With the Vikings trailing Norcross late in the fourth quarter Brown, who...

Comments / 0

Community Policy