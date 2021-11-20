ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

3 Reasons Why Bitcoin Is a Better Inflation Hedge Than Gold

By Daniel Foelber
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 5 days ago
  • U.S. inflation is currently 6.2%.
  • Bitcoin and gold are two options to combat inflation.
  • Bitcoin is more volatile than gold but has many advantages that make it a better investment.

On Nov. 10, Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) briefly touched $69,000, a new all-time high. That same day, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that the Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 6.2% over the last 12 months, representing the highest yearly increase in three decades.

Gold has long been regarded as the go-to inflation hedge. But the world is much different now. Today, we have cryptocurrencies that have inflation-resistant characteristics. Bitcoin, the largest and most established of them all, has the makings of an excellent hedge that's arguably better than gold. Here's why.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MOVhZ_0d2k60wd00
Image source: Getty Images.

Understanding rising inflation

The CPI contains a basket meant to reflect purchases made by an average consumer, such as food, energy, and other goods and services. Over the last two months, prices for items other than food and energy rose 4.6%, food rose 5.3%, and energy rose a whopping 30%.

Prices are rising for a combination of reasons -- namely low interest rates, economic stimulus, higher government spending, and pent-up demand for goods and services as a direct result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

U.S. inflation of 6.2% simply means that a dollar today, in theory, is worth an average of 6.2% less than it was a year ago. The exact amount will vary based on what a dollar is buying. For example, used cars and bacon are both up over 20% compared to a year ago, whereas some goods and services have increased less than a few percentage points.

Wages are paid in U.S. dollars, savings and checking accounts hold U.S. dollars, and stocks and bonds are all valued in U.S. dollars. Therefore, most American income and assets are prone to inflation.

1. Bitcoin isn't tied to one currency or economy

Similar to gold, Bitcoin isn't tied to a particular currency or economy. It also isn't controlled by a small group of companies or stakeholders. Rather, it is an international asset class that reflects global demand.

In times of high U.S. inflation, investors must take on more risk to offset the decline in existing asset values. For example, a 3% dividend yield may normally supplement income in retirement. But if inflation is 6%, it simply isn't good enough.

Similarly, the average long-term return of the S&P 500 is somewhere around 7% to 8% per year, which is barely higher than the current inflation rate. That being said, the S&P 500 has returned a lot more than its average over the last decade. The downside of these high returns is that valuations are now much higher than in years past. If investors want to get a return of more than 6%, there are few viable options outside of investing in U.S. stocks -- even at higher valuations. However, in the long run, the U.S. stock market arguably offers the best risk/reward profile out there.

Bitcoin could be one of the better options outside of equities because it sidesteps many of the political and economic risks associated with the U.S. stock market. In this vein, Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies are one of the most practical and simple ways for an American to diversify away from purely American revenue, income, and assets.

2. Bitcoin has a limited supply

One of the best reasons why Bitcoin is a better inflation hedge than other cryptocurrencies is due to its fixed supply of 21 million coins, nearly 19 million of which have already been mined. An ironclad fixed supply means that new coins can't enter circulation, so there's no risk of inflation. By contrast, a country like the U.S. can just increase the money supply through spending and buying government bonds to lower interest rates, reduce the spending power of a dollar, and inadvertently cause inflation.

3. Bitcoin is an easily transferable store of value

Like gold, Bitcoin is durable, easily interchangeable, secure, and scarce. But unlike gold, Bitcoin is also portable, transferable, and arguably more decentralized. Gold supply is mostly controlled by sovereign nations like the U.S., China, Germany, and other European countries. Theoretically, anyone in the world can store and easily protect their Bitcoin much easier than gold.

Gold bugs could argue that gold has intrinsic value as a precious metal and Bitcoin is just a fake currency. However, Bitcoin's blockchain technology has practical use cases. As a currency, Bitcoin has limited practical use cases in developed nations with relatively stale fiat currencies of their own. But Bitcoin provides a better means of exchange in countries prone to hyperinflation and political turmoil.

Should you buy Bitcoin now?

Not only is Bitcoin a great hedge against inflation, it also has long-term growth prospects that far outweigh gold. However, Bitcoin is also way more volatile than gold, which may dissuade risk-averse investors from touching the asset altogether.

If you're looking for a recession-resistant investment that can combat inflation and has long-term growth potential, Bitcoin is probably the best option out there. Although Bitcoin is hovering around an all-time high, its use cases and adoption should only increase from here. Its limited supply paired with steadily increasing demand should continue to drive the price higher. However, investors who want to avoid Bitcoin's volatility (which can be pretty obnoxious) could choose gold or high-yield stablecoins instead.

Comments / 1

Related
The Motley Fool

2 Disappointing Stocks in 2021 That Could Be Hot Buys Next Year

Amwell's Converge system could pave the way for significant gains in the telehealth sector. Alibaba has a diverse business that will benefit from improving U.S.-China relations. Are you looking for an underrated stock that could make for a good contrarian bet in the next year? Two stocks you should consider...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Why Cardano's Cryptocurrency Is Sinking Today

ADA's price is falling after eToro announced it would limit trading of the cryptocurrency for U.S. users. It's been a day of sell-offs for many leading cryptocurrencies and altcoins, and Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is moving lower in the pullback. The blockchain network's ADA token was down roughly 7% over the previous 24 hours of trading as of 4:15 p.m. ET on Wednesday, and it had been down as much 10.4% earlier in the day.
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation Hedge#Stocks And Bonds#Reasons Why Bitcoin#Btc#American
MarketWatch

S&P 500 ends just below record high above 4,700 on Thanksgiving's eve, as Nasdaq rises and Dow closes flat

U.S. stocks finished mostly higher on the eve of Thanksiving as investors parsed a deluge of data, including minutes from the Federal Reserve's November meeting, which indicated that inflation pressures could take longer to subside than previously thought and that members of the central bank raised the possibility of ending bond purchases sooner than they planned if high prices persisted. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed in negative territory but virtually unchanged at around 35,805, on a preliminary basis, the S&P 500 index advanced 0.2% to around 4,701, just below a Nov. 18 closing record high at 4,704.54,...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
Country
China
The Motley Fool

Black Friday Sales Come Early for Cryptocurrency Investors: 2 Top Tokens That Just Went on Sale

Various market-related headwinds have conspired with token-related concerns to provide attractive opportunities for long-term cryptocurrency investors. Cardano's troubles of late relating to delisting concerns and the pace of adoption by developers may prove to be short-lived. Security token cryptocurrency Tezos has tremendous upside long-term, despite market-related headwinds. For investors looking...
MARKETS
NEWSBTC

JPMorgan Lists Ethereum As A Better Investment Than Bitcoin

Ethereum has proved itself be to a force to be reckoned with and big bank JPMorgan agrees. When it comes to performance, Ethereum has outperformed rival Bitcoin, although the latter remains the most valuable cryptocurrency in the space. However, if history is any indication to go by, then Bitcoin may not be in the lead for much longer.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Small-Cap COVID Stocks With Huge Upside

While large-cap stocks are usually safer, small-cap stocks are often way more exciting. If you own the right small cap, you can make a lot of money as your company becomes the large cap of tomorrow. This panel of Fool.com contributors has three small-cap COVID-19 stock ideas for intrepid investors....
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Will Palantir Be a Trillion-Dollar Stock by 2040?

Palantir plans to generate more than 30% annual sales growth through 2025. Even if its growth decelerates over the following 15 years, it could still generate big multibagger gains for patient investors. But its cooling valuations could prevent it from becoming a trillion-dollar stock by 2040. Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) has...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Hot Stocks That Offer Great Dividends

Target's store sales are still growing in the double digits. Despite its size, Walmart is finding new ways to expand. Starbucks is making a big push outside of the U.S. Earnings season is winding down, and there was lots of good news as well as some surprises. Many retailers that benefited from last year's pandemic-related, sales spurt continued to see strong earnings -- much to the delight of their shareholders. Even better, some of these retailers are also managing to grow their dividends, making these shares even smarter buys.
The Motley Fool

This Untapped $136 Billion Opportunity Can Make Investors Rich

Pet owners spare little expense to ensure the health and happiness of their furry family members. One aspect of the pet-healthcare space is brimming with potential but has hardly been penetrated in the U.S. and Canada. Today is Thanksgiving, and there are plenty of reasons for Americans to be thankful....
PETS
Markets Insider

US stocks slide as tech selloff and weak retail earnings offset the lowest jobless-claims reading in 50 years

US stocks fell Wednesday as investors headed into the Thanksgiving holiday showing concern about inflation and financial results from retailers. All three of Wall Street's benchmarks moved lower, led by the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite. Nordstrom and Gap shares each fell sharply after missing third-quarter earnings expectations, with both companies pointing to supply-chain issues.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Why Faraday Future Stock Is Tumbling Yet Again

The EV maker received a delisting notice from Nasdaq. Faraday Future is investigating a short-seller's claims of fraud. Shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE) had fallen 6.2% at 11:42 a.m. ET after the high-end electric vehicle (EV) upstart announced it had received a delisting notice from the Nasdaq exchange after failing to file a quarterly earnings report in a timely fashion.
ECONOMY
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
140K+
Followers
69K+
Post
65M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy