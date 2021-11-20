6 Tips to Maximize Black Friday Savings

Image source: Getty Images

These tips may help you save even more money on Black Friday.

Key points

Black Friday shopping can result in significant savings.

Tips like comparing prices, using promos codes, paying with a rewards credit card, and more can help you maximize your savings as you shop on Black Friday.

Thanksgiving week is only days away, which means Black Friday will be here before you know it. Many consumers take advantage of Black Friday deals to save money on holiday gifts, everyday essentials, and household items. If you're planning to go shopping this Black Friday, you might be wondering how you can maximize your Black Friday savings.

We have some ideas that may help you keep more money in your wallet. Black Friday shopping can result in considerable savings if you know how to do it right. Check out these six tips.

1. Look at Black Friday flyers and compare prices

Before Black Friday, you'll want to look at sales flyers. Most stores put out electronic and paper ads well before the shopping day to help consumers prepare. As you look at the deals, take note of the best prices. Many consumers will have the same or very similar prices on big-ticket items. But you may find a retailer is offering the same product for slightly less. Taking the time to compare sales flyers and product prices will help you come up with a Black Friday shopping plan and save money.

2. Sign up for email newsletters

If you have a particular store in mind for your shopping needs, sign up for its email newsletter if you haven't already done so. You can always unsubscribe after Black Friday if you find you're receiving too many promotional emails. Some retailers will offer additional coupons in these emails, or they will announce that they're extending some of their sales beyond Black Friday. You may be able to save more money with the information you find in these emails.

3. Check each store's price-matching rules

Some of the bigger retailers offer price matching. That means if a competitor is offering a better price for the same product, they will match that lower price. Before Black Friday, familiarize yourself with price-matching rules at your favorite stores.

Remember, this usually has to be the same product, including size and model, for the price-match offer to apply. Taking advantage of a price-match policy can allow you to shop with your preferred store and still get the best deal.

4. Don't forget about promo codes and coupon codes

When shopping online, promo codes and coupon codes can help you spend less money. These codes typically offer a set dollar amount or a percentage off your bill for qualifying purchases.

You can find these codes in email newsletters, social media posts, and on coupon code websites. Check to see if any of your favorite stores have active coupon codes available, and be sure to test the codes before checking out on Black Friday. Some items may not qualify for additional coupon codes to be used due to the store's promotional terms. But sometimes you can use these codes to save even more.

Using old-fashioned paper coupons in-store can help you save, too. Some stores mail these out, or you may find these coupons in sales flyers. Keep an eye out for them.

5. Use cash back apps and browser extensions

Cash back apps are an excellent way to save money. Over time, these savings can accumulate, and you can then deposit the cash back earned back into your checking account. Take a look at the best cash back apps to learn more about how to save money on your next shopping trip.

I don't know about you, but I prefer to do my shopping on my desktop. That may officially qualify me as old, but it's true. If you like to do your online shopping on your laptop or desktop computer, the good news is you can utilize browser extensions to save money. Rakuten is one example of a solid browser extension that can help you save money on your shopping bill.

Paying with rewards credit cards is another smart idea. These credit cards reward you for regular spending. You can accumulate points and redeem them for travel, gift cards, or cash back. If you pay with credit cards regularly but don't yet have a rewards credit card, you're missing out on unique credit card perks and rewards. Take a look at the best rewards credit cards for inspiration.

These are some of the ways you can maximize your Black Friday savings. Make sure you have a plan for what you plan to buy and how much you plan to spend. You should never risk going into credit card debt to get a great deal. Instead, buy only what you can afford to pay off in full. Check out our personal finance resources for more money-saving advice and financial tips.

If you have credit card debt, transferring it to this top balance transfer card secures you a 0% intro APR into 2023! Plus, you’ll pay no annual fee. Those are just a few reasons why our experts rate this card as a top pick to help get control of your debt. Read The Ascent's full review for free and apply in just 2 minutes.