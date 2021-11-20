ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

Bill Kirby: Too many mugs, too many T-shirts, too many ballcaps

By Bill Kirby, Augusta Chronicle
The Augusta Chronicle
The Augusta Chronicle
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3US8TI_0d2k5uoV00

"Take out the fortune before you eat the cookie."

– Dave Barry

We've got a new rule at our house. Filibuster proof, it appears.

I cannot bring in any more free coffee mugs, T-shirts or ballcaps.

By extension, I am also strongly advised not to purchase any new coffee mugs, T-shirts or ballcaps.

I cannot argue because … well … I have too many.

I can only say I am a victim of my times – a period in which company logos, product "branding" and inexpensive overseas labor costs came together like the Three Stooges of Marketing and blessed me with excess.

I used to want to hold onto them as souvenirs of a visit or experience someplace else. This is why I have T-shirts from the 1981 Chattanooga Fall Leaf Tour, the Circleville (Ohio) Pumpkin Festival and the 1992 National League Championship Series. It's also why I have four different T-shirts from the 1996 Summer Olympics.

I have coffee mugs from Augusta's Lock and Ham Jam, New York's Yankee Stadium and the 1994 Super Bowl. I even have a 1983 Davison's Department Store Christmas mug.

At one point I had so many coffee mugs, I developed "Theme Months."

This is true. Ask my wife.

During the four weeks of a particular month, I would use seven different mugs for each day of the week. When a new month arrived, I would introduce a different theme.

The themes included: Masters Tournament mugs, Baseball, Places We Went on Vacation, Other Newspapers, Places I Went on Vacation, Colleges I Did Not Attend, More Masters Mugs, Joke Mugs … and at least three different months of Augusta Chronicle mugs, which we cranked out with reliable regularity.

In recent years I have quietly begun to rid myself of this baggage sag-age. The T-shirts and ballcaps are quickly accepted by charities.

The coffee mugs seem less desired … right up there with plastic shopping bags and empty Cool Whip containers with lids.

Nobody really needs them because we've all got them.

Throw them away, I guess.

One of my New Year's Resolutions (Which I always start on Dec. 1 … just to get a running start) will be to pick one every week and put it in the trash.

I'm not sure the landfill operators will approve, but decades from now my estate managers will thank me. I'm leaving them the giveaway ballpoint pens.

Bill Kirby has reported, photographed and commented on life in Augusta and Georgia for 45 years.

Comments / 1

Related
The Hill

Doctor recommends 'routine surveillance' after Biden's colonoscopy

The White House said late Wednesday that a polyp removed from President Biden's colon last Friday was "benign" and "thought to be precancerous," and requires no further action, multiple news outlets reported. Biden’s doctor identified the polyp as "tubular adenoma," according to Reuters, adding that it was similar to the...
POTUS
CBS News

Sweden's 1st female prime minister steps down after just hours in office

Copenhagen, Denmark — Hours after being tapped as Sweden's first female prime minister, Magdalena Andersson resigned Wednesday after suffering a budget defeat in parliament and her coalition partner, the Greens, left the two-party minority government. The government's own budget proposal was rejected in favor of one presented by the opposition that includes the right-wing populist Sweden Democrats.
EUROPE
The Associated Press

Macy’s Thanksgiving parade returns, with all the trimmings

NEW YORK (AP) — Crimped by the coronavirus pandemic last year, the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade returned Thursday in full, though with precautions. Balloons, floats, marching bands, clowns and performers — and, of course, Santa Claus — once again wended though 2 1/2 miles (4 kilometers) of Manhattan streets, instead of being confined to one block or sometimes pre-taped last year.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Georgia Sports
State
Georgia State
City
Augusta, GA
Augusta, GA
Sports
CBS News

At least 27 killed in English Channel's worst migrant disaster to date, but even death won't deter the desperate

London - An investigation was underway Thursday morning after at least 27 migrants died when their small boat capsized in the English Channel. The boat sank soon after setting off from the coast of northern France, packed with people hoping to make the short, but very dangerous 21-mile crossing to England. It's a gamble that has claimed dozens of lives this year – and one that more people have taken and continue to take in 2021 than ever before.
ACCIDENTS
The Hill

Garland orders DOJ to prioritize violence on airplanes

Attorney General Merrick Garland ordered the Department of Justice (DOJ) on Wednesday to prioritize prosecuting those who commit violence on airplanes. “Passengers who assault, intimidate or threaten violence against flight crews and flight attendants do more than harm those employees; they prevent the performance of critical duties that help ensure safe air travel,” said Garland. “Similarly, when passengers commit violent acts against other passengers in the close confines of a commercial aircraft, the conduct endangers everyone aboard.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Hill

Jobless claims plunge to 199K, lowest level since 1969

New weekly claims for jobless aid plunged to the lowest level in more than 50 years last week, according to data released Wednesday by the Labor Department. In the week ending Nov. 20, there were 199,000 initial applications for unemployment insurance, according to the seasonally adjusted figures, a decline of 71,000 from the previous week. Claims fell to the lowest level since November 1969 and are now well below the pre-pandemic trough of 225,000 applications received the week of March 14, 2020.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dave Barry
Person
Bill Kirby
The Hill

Aaron Rodgers demands WSJ apologize over 'COVID Toe' coverage

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers on Wednesday sought to set the record straight about his recent toe injury, dismissing claims that he had a condition known as "COVID toe" after referencing it the day before. Rodgers told reporters Wednesday that he had a fractured toe and demanded an apology...
NFL
The Augusta Chronicle

The Augusta Chronicle

132
Followers
43
Post
18K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Augusta, GA from The Augusta Chronicle.

 http://augustachronicle.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy