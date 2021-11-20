ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Britney Spears Drags Christina Aguilera for Refusing to Talk About Conservatorship

By TMZ
foxbangor.com
 5 days ago

Britney Spears went after fellow former Mousketeer Christina Aguilera Friday for refusing to open up about Britney’s struggles over her conservatorship. Christina was on a red carpet for the Latin Grammys when she was asked if she had any communications with Britney. It was a true Hollywood moment … Christina...

www.foxbangor.com

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

Christina Aguilera Performs in Plunging Rhinestone Jacket, Latex Pants & Clear Pyramid Heels at Latin Grammys

Taking to the stage last night, Christina Aguilera made a daring appearance at the Latin Grammy Awards 2021 Person of the Year Gala honoring Ruben Blades in Las Vegas. The 40-year-old “Genie in a Bottle” hitmaker performed at the event wearing a plunging black suit-style jacket featuring a red rhinestone scalloped trim around the décolletage and skintight black latex pants, which gave way to black leather booties. Boasting bold transparent, pyramid-shaped heels, the pointy-toe ankle-length style was all business in the front and party in the back. Adding to her glamorous look, the “Burlesque” actress also showed off waist-length platinum blond hair and black fishnet gloves for the occasion. Discussing her iconic early aughts style with InStyle recently, Aguilera shared, “I was never afraid to be myself and to express myself the way I really felt as an artist, and so it’s awesome to see a new generation enjoy the fashion.” Shop black leather boots below. To Buy: Steve Madden Halena Leather Pointed Toe Stiletto Booties, $130; zappos.com To Buy: Zara High-Heel Leather Ankle Boot, $129; zara.com To Buy: Charles David Lupo Bootie, $160; dsw.com Scroll through to check out some of Christina Aguilera’s boldest looks over the years.
BEAUTY & FASHION
epicstream.com

Britney Spears Shock: Sam Asghari's Fiancee Reportedly Using Hypnosis To Beat Anxiety Following Chaotic Court Battle With James Parnell Spears

Britney Spears is said to be undergoing hours-long hypnotherapy sessions to ease her anxiety. Britney Spears has consistently hit headlines amid her court battle with her father, James Parnell Spears, over control of her fortune. For much of that time, all decisions about the American singer-performer’s personal, financial and medical affairs have been completely controlled by her dad, who initiated the conservatorship 13 years ago.
CELEBRITIES
Parade

Gaga Ooh La La! Lady Gaga's Net Worth and How She Got So 'Beautiful, Dirty, Rich'

Lady Gaga has long been fascinated with fame, and that translated into her becoming one of the most famous people on Earth—with a net worth to match. The singer, dancer, writer and actress started as a pop star who hid behind elaborate costumes and literal hair-bows, but recent years have shown us more of the woman—Stefani Germanotta—behind the celebrity.
MUSIC
foxbangor.com

Britney Spears Hits Up Shopping Mall

Britney Spears is getting the jump on some Black Friday shopping … hitting up a mall near her crib the day before Thanksgiving. The singer ventured out Wednesday for some retail therapy at The Oaks shopping center in Thousand Oaks, CA … and she definitely stood out. As you see,...
THOUSAND OAKS, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christina Aguilera
Person
Lady Gaga
Person
Britney Spears
Hello Magazine

Beyoncé almost breaks the internet in plunging white gown – and woah

Beyoncé took social media by storm on Wednesday when she wore a plunging white gown in a new Instagram photo with husband Jay-Z. The singer's snap has racked up over one million likes in a matter of hours, and it's not hard to see why. The 40-year-old looked sensational in the figure-hugging gown, which she styled with a white fur coat and a yellow diamond necklace.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Julianne Hough Spotted Kissing Model Following Brooks Laich Divorce

Julianne Hough is moving on with model Charlie Wilson amid her divorce from estranged husband Brooks Laich. The Dancing With the Stars alum was spotted kissing her new flame while picking up takeout in Los Angeles Friday, packing on the PDA with a hug and smooch before putting on their masks to grab their order.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Conservatorship
thechronicle-news.com

Miley Cyrus laughs off Grammys 2022 nominations snub

Miley Cyrus has laughed off her lack of Grammy nominations for 'Plastic Hearts'. The 29-year-old star failed to receive a single nod for her 2020 rock and country record - which was number two on the US Billboard 200, and featured collaborations with Dua Lipa ('Prisoner'), Billy Idol ('Night Crawling'), and Joan Jett ('Bad Karma').
CELEBRITIES
foxbangor.com

Cedric the Entertainer Happy Louis C.K., Dave Chappelle Got Grammy Noms

Cedric the Entertainer is in Bill Maher’s corner when it comes to cancel culture, as in he thinks it’s gotten ridiculous. We got Cedric out Wednesday in L.A., and asked about Dave Chappelle and Louis C.K. both getting Grammy noms, despite calls for their cancellation. Cedric is clearly pleased the folks over at the Grammys paid homage to both.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Grammys
NewsBreak
Celebrities
CinemaBlend

As Divorce With Brandon Blackstock Continues, Kelly Clarkson Reveals The Private Way She Often Grieves

Kelly Clarkson’s divorce battle with Brandon Blackstock has been difficult, to say the least. It has been turbulent for the former couple as issues like co-parenting their two children and their shared properties have come into play. Of course, going through such a rough time would be emotional for anyone, but Clarkson (by her admission) tends to be a very emotional person even without such provocations. Despite putting her feelings on public display countless times already, the pop star also needs some solitude to deal with her current situation, and has opened up about how often she grieves in private.
TROUBLE RELATIONSHIP
thefocus.news

What happened to Lacey Chabert's sister, Wendy?

Lacey Chabert, known for her role as Gretchen Wieners in Mean Girls, has announced her sister Wendy has died. The actress shared the news in a statement on Instagram with fans having since taken to the comments as they send condolences to the actress and her family. Following the announcement,...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Valerie Bertinelli reportedly files for separation from Tom Vitale

Valerie Bertinelli is saying “valerie morgulis” to her marriage to Tom Vitale. (Sorry, we’ve been rewatching “Game of Thrones.”) Bertinelli, 61, filed in LA Wednesday, per TMZ, who first reported the news. The “Hot in Cleveland” actress married Vitale on New Year’s Day in 2011 and now cites the Ol’ Faithful of celebrity divorces — “irreconcilable differences” — as the reason for the split.
CELEBRITIES
Allure

Kourtney Kardashian Looks Unrecognizable With Blonde Hair

Halloween weekend might have ended, but that hasn't stopped celebrities like Kourtney Kardashian from flooding our Instagram feeds with snapshots of the festivities-filled weekend on Monday, November 1. Out of the two Halloween costumes that she posted to her feed, her debut as Alabama Worley (the female protagonist in the film True Romance) made us do a double-take.
CELEBRITIES
Black Enterprise

White Woman Sparks Debate After Accusing ‘King Richard’ Biopic of Being Sexist

Amid the release of the King Richard biopic, critics on social media are accusing the family film of being sexist. Will Smith produced and starred in the film that tells the story of Richard Williams’ vision and effort to turn his daughters, Venus and Serena, into the world’s #1 tennis champions. Through struggling to train in the troubled community of Compton, Los Angeles to securing free training from the likes of Rick Macci, the Williams sisters were able to make their father’s dream come true and became the tennis legends they’re regarded as today.
TENNIS

Comments / 0

Community Policy