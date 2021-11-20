18-year-old killed in Macon parking lot
The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide that happened in a parking lot off Greentree Parkway just after 8 p.m. Friday....thegeorgiasun.com
The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide that happened in a parking lot off Greentree Parkway just after 8 p.m. Friday....thegeorgiasun.com
The Georgia Sun is a news and infotainment website devoted to all things Georgia. We believe the news doesn’t have to be stuffy and staying informed need not be boring. Here you will find a casual take on the news and important issues of the day, broken down into an easy to digest format.https://www.thegeorgiasun.com
Comments / 0