Editor’s Note: The following column is satirical. It is meant for humorous purposes. All interviews and individuals are fictitious. There have been many changes to our livelihoods as a result of the pandemic, but not all effects have been negative. In the midst of unprecedented times, students have found new ways to express themselves creatively. At the University of Massachusetts, students are channeling their creativity through the styles of their masks.

EDUCATION ・ 14 DAYS AGO