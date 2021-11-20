Brooklyn man whose body was found bound and gagged under Coney Island boardwalk in September is identified

A bound and gagged corpse found under the Coney Island boardwalk across from Asser Levy Park in September has been identified. Todd Maisel/New York Daily News

A bound and gagged corpse found under the Coney Island boardwalk in September has been identified as a Brooklyn man who lived about two miles from where his remains were found.

Police said Saturday the decomposed body of Arnold Mishiyev, 30, of Seagate, was hidden behind a wall under the Boardwalk near Surf Ave. and W. Fifth St. across from Asser Levy Park.

A group of homeless men living under the boardwalk found the remains Sept. 20 after they knocked down a wall to make more space their encampment, a police source said.

Mishiyev, wearing a tank top and boxer shorts, had duct tape across his mouth and a rope tied around his hands. He is believed to have died about two months before his body was discovered, authorities said.

The city’s Medical Examiner’s office brought in anthropological experts to assist in the identification, police said.

Because the body was so badly decomposed, it wasn’t immediately clear how Mishiyev died, authorities said. But because the victim was bound bound and gagged and how the body was disposed, the Medical Examiner declared Mishiyev died from “homicidal violence of unspecified means,” authorities said.

According to police, Mishiyev had been arrested a handful of time on domestic violence assault and drug charges. It was not immediately clear if his criminal past played a role in his murder.

On Saturday, Mishiyev’s father declined to talk about the grisly slaying.

“I don’t feel comfortable talking about my son,” he said. “The people who know him, they know him and the people who don’t know him, they don’t.”

“I don’t want to discuss to people his life,” he declared.

No arrests have been made in the case.