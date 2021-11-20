ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Wind turbine maker Vestas shuts some computer systems after cyber security incident

By Clive McKeef
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Vestas Wind Systems A/S, one of the world’s biggest wind turbine makers, said Saturday it shut down computer systems across several locations to deal with a cyber security...

www.marketwatch.com

Comments / 0

Related
bleepingcomputer.com

Wind turbine giant Vestas' data compromised in cyberattack

Vestas Wind Systems, a leader in wind turbine manufacturing, has shut down its IT systems after suffering a cyberattack. Vestas is a leading North American manufacturer, installer, and servicing company for wind turbines, with 40,000 MW installed and 36,000+ MW under service in the U.S. and Canada. The company states...
PUBLIC SAFETY
siliconangle.com

Data stolen in hack of wind turbine maker Vestas

Wind turbine maker Vestas Wind Systems A/S has been struck by a cyberattack that resulted in the theft of data. Vestas said in a statement today that it had discovered a “cybersecurity incident” on Nov. 19. The company added that it has since worked with external partners to contain the situation and re-establish the integrity of its information technology systems.
PUBLIC SAFETY
techstartups.com

Hackers exposed the data of the world’s biggest manufacturer of wind turbines Vestas, forcing the company to shut down its wind turbines

Vestas became the latest victim of a cyberattack after the world’s biggest manufacturer of wind turbines over the weekend after hackers exposed the company’s internal data, forcing the company to shut down its IT systems across multiple business units and locations to contain the issue. The incident occurred on November 19.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Reuters

Wind power risks becoming too cheap, says top turbine maker

COPENHAGEN, Nov 24 (Reuters) - The head of Siemens Gamesa (SGREN.MC) warned on Wednesday that a decade-long race to bring down the cost of generating wind power could not continue, as it would reduce the financial muscle of turbine producers to continue investing in new technologies. A boom in investments...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vestas Wind Systems#Wind Power#Wind Turbine#Cyber Security#Computer Systems#Mhi Vestas#Fawley Power Station#Afp#Nmk#Covid#Bloomberg
CNN

China's disappearing ships: The latest headache for the global supply chain

Hong Kong (CNN Business) — Ships in Chinese waters are disappearing from industry tracking systems, creating yet another headache for the global supply chain. China's growing isolation from the rest of the world — along with a deepening mistrust of foreign influence — may be to blame. Analysts say they...
INDUSTRY
OilPrice.com

The Oil And Gas Industry Is Facing A $3.3 Trillion Stranded Asset Nightmare

Increased scrutiny and pressure on companies from investors and society could lead to trillions in stranded assets. Businesses are waiting for details on carbon markets and carbon emission rules and, potentially, carbon taxes, before re-evaluating their assets. IRENA: the value of assets stranded in the upstream fossil fuel sector would...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Denmark
BBC

Renewable energy: Customer-owned wind turbine to be built

A wind turbine owned by hundreds of people across the UK is being built in Wales. The 907 owners crowdfunded £2.2m for the turbine, which will start providing them with energy in the new year. It will be built in Pontyclun, Rhondda Cynon Taf, and will be run by Ripple...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
theprowersjournal.com

Update on Wind Turbine Longevity from LUB

Through the end of October, the plant’s wind turbines have generated 10,729.10 MWh’s of electricity which is about 2.89% lower than the same period a year ago. Crews discovered trace amounts of metal shavings in the gearbox filter of turbine T-4 and they will flush and replace the gearbox oil. The turbines have an average capacity factor of 32.15% which is lower than last year by about 1.06%. T3 and T2 turbines generate the most power, in that order while the Springfield unit, due to weather and wind, continues to out-produce the rest at 41.98%. Light Plant Superintendent, Houssin Hourieh, noted the turbines, which were erected in 2003 have an average life-span of 20 years and parts are becoming harder to locate. He attributed the longevity to the units to a continued maintenance program. “We try to keep enough parts on hand for replacement, but we can’t stockpile every part for our needs,” he explained, adding that 2020 was the third best year for turbine power output.
LAMAR, CO
thepaypers.com

PLDT and Smart use Vesta to strengthen online secure transactions

Philippine-based integrated telecommunications company PLDT and its wireless unit Smart have announced the integration of Vesta’s anti-fraud solutions to enhance online transactions. Through this integration, Smart and PLDT customers will enjoy safer and more secure online payment transactions with the help of PayMaya’s payment acceptance solutions. With over two decades...
TECHNOLOGY
Government Technology

Cyber Incident Crashes Network Systems at Friends University

(TNS) — A computer system crash has hit Friends University in Kansas hard, taking out the school's Wi-Fi, e-mail and organizational software at various points over the past week, according to students and faculty. Numerous campus patrons have reported multiple and recurring problems logging in, accessing and submitting assignments, and...
COLLEGES
whtc.com

China regulator proposes cyber security review for some firms planning Hong Kong IPOs

BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s cyberspace regulator on Sunday published draft rules proposing that companies planning Hong Kong initial public offerings be required to apply for cyber security inspections, if they handle data that concerns national security. The Cyberspace Administration of China released the draft rules on online data security management...
ECONOMY
The Conversation U.S.

Why the oil industry's pivot to carbon capture and storage – while it keeps on drilling – isn't a climate change solution

After decades of sowing doubt about climate change and its causes, the fossil fuel industry is now shifting to a new strategy: presenting itself as the source of solutions. This repositioning includes rebranding itself as a “carbon management industry.” This strategic pivot was on display at the Glasgow climate summit and at a Congressional hearing in October 2021, where CEOs of four major oil companies talked about a “lower-carbon future.” That future, in their view, would be powered by the fuels they supply and technologies they could deploy to remove the planet-warming carbon dioxide their products emit – provided they...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
KCRA.com

Thunder Valley Casino computer system issue resolved after operations impacted

A "connectivity issue" at Thunder Valley Casino that caused computers to go down on Friday afternoon had been resolved, a casino spokesperson said. The outage impacted phones, emails, points of sale and slot machines, spokesperson Doug Elmets said. "Everyone wanting to get paid by slot machine can't do it electronically,"...
HOBBIES
power-technology.com

Vestas recovers from cyber attack and data breach

Integrated wind company Vestas has started recovering data after a cyber security breach of internal systems. A company spokesperson said on Saturday that the company noticed the intrusion into its systems on Friday 19 November. In order to minimise the issue, the company shut down its IT systems “across multiple business units and locations”. This disrupted communication with customer systems, but the company has since restored functionality.
PUBLIC SAFETY
windpowermonthly.com

LM Wind Power targets 'zero-waste' wind turbine blades by 2030

LM Wind Power aims to reuse, repurpose, recycle or recover all the excess materials from the manufacturing of its wind turbine blades by 2030. It aims to end landfilling and incineration without energy recovery of such materials from its blade manufacturing by this date. The GE-owned blade manufacturer will explore...
ENVIRONMENT
theenergymix.com

Siemens Gamesa to Supply Turbines for New Alberta Wind Farm

Global wind energy giant Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has won the contract to supply turbines to the 100-megawatt Hilda wind farm in southeastern Alberta. Project developer Renewable Energy Systems (RES) Canada hopes to start construction on the 2,800-hectare site next year and bring the wind farm online by December 2022, Reve reports. The 20 turbines on order from Siemens Gamesa have 71-metre blades and a maximum rated output of 5.2 MW each.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
TheConversationAU

Every dollar invested in research and development creates $3.50 in benefits for Australia, says new CSIRO analysis

Each dollar invested in research and development (R&D) would earn an average of A$3.50 in economy-wide benefits for Australia, according to evidence compiled in a new report from CSIRO. Many Australians know research and development drives economic growth and improves our well-being and prosperity. However, few could describe the size of the relationship between Australia’s research and development spending and economic growth, or compare this to performance on other typical investment returns. Examples of future industries that could be unlocked by research and development in Australia include the quantum technology and hydrogen industries. Examples of emerging technologies that could change the...
AUSTRALIA
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

46K+
Followers
12K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy