Soccer

Maheta Molango: New PFA chief ready to tackle player welfare & social media abuse

BBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleProfessional Footballers' Association chief executive Maheta Molango tells Football...

www.bbc.co.uk

BBC

Danny Hodgson: Punched footballer moves to rehabilitation hospital

A British footballer left in a coma when he was attacked in Australia has been moved to a rehabilitation hospital, his parents have said. Danny Hodgson, 26, and originally from Cleator Moor in Cumbria, was attacked in Perth, where he had been living. His parents Nicola and Peter said the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
90min.com

The winner of the PFA Vertu Motors WSL Fans' Player of the Month - October

Manchester United forward Ella Toone has won October's PFA Vertu Motors WSL Fans' Player of the Month award. Receiving 24.3% of the fan votes, Toone finished narrowly ahead of September's winner, Chelsea's Fran Kirby, who came in second after polling 24.1%. United team-mate Hannah Blundell rounded out the top three,...
SPORTS
The Independent

Jurgen Klopp makes player welfare top priority as Liverpool take on Porto

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp will make player welfare top priority heading into the Champions League dead rubber at home to Porto but believes he can still select a side which respects the competition.Victory last time out against Atletico Madrid means Klopp’s side qualified for the last 16 with two matches to spare.With at least eight players already injured or doubtful for the match, the Reds boss knows he has to manage his options with 12 games in 40 days.He has been punished before as last December he played Diogo Jota in a match against Midtjylland which had nothing riding on...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Abraham Odoh: Rochdale midfielder suffers racist abuse on social media

Rochdale midfielder Abraham Odoh has been subjected to racist abuse on social media, the club have said in a statement released on Monday. Dale said they were told the 21-year-old received a racially abusive message on one of his social media platforms. The club said they would report the incident...
SOCIETY
The Independent

Publication of fan-led review promises ‘momentous day for football’ – Fair Game

Football must seize a “once-in-a-lifetime opportunity” to reform as Tracey Crouch prepares to publish the recommendations of the fan-led review, the Fair Game group has said.The recommendations, set to be published on Wednesday evening, are expected to include the creation of an independent regulator with oversight of financial matters, and the introduction of a fan veto over any major changes which would affect the running or heritage of their club.Fair Game, which has campaigned for football to be run more sustainably and is supported by 13 EFL clubs and others outside the top four divisions, praised the work done by...
SOCCER
The Independent

Football’s problems are clear – whether fan-led review will solve them is less so

Like so many government initiatives, it is hard to put too much faith in Tracey Crouch’s fan-led review of football governance. Most of the problems in the game detailed in the 162-page document are obvious. The solutions are more opaque.The main recommendation by the Conservative MP for Chatham and Aylesford and her 10-person panel of experts is that Parliament passes legislation to create an Independent Regulator for English Football (IREF). To do this would require strong political will.Organisations like the Football Supporters’ Association (FSA) have come out strongly in favour of the ideas expressed in the report. The English Football...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Charlie Wyke: Wigan striker in hospital after collapsing in training

Wigan Athletic striker Charlie Wyke is in hospital after collapsing during training. The League One club confirmed the 28-year-old is in a stable condition and continuing to be closely monitored. Wyke, who is communicating with family and staff, was treated by club medics following his collapse earlier this week before...
SOCCER
The Independent

Liverpool ‘target Chelsea star Christian Pulisic’ as cover for African Cup of Nations

What the papers sayManchester United pair Anthony Martial and Donny Van De Beek have stepped down their plans to leave Old Trafford following the dismissal of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, reports the Daily Mail. One name that is still linked with a move away from the club is Jesse Lingard, regardless of who takes the hot seat at the club.Christian Pulisic‘s future at Chelsea is increasingly uncertain, the Daily Express says, as Liverpool look to bolster their attack. Pulisic is said to be increasingly unsure over his role under Thomas Tuchel and the Merseyside giants could see him as a solution...
PREMIER LEAGUE
KTVZ

World Athletics: ‘Disturbing’ level of abuse on social media

Nearly three out of every 20 track and field athletes whose social media feeds were monitored in a study at the Tokyo Olympics were subject to abusive posts, and women were targeted in more than 85% of those posts. That’s according to results released Thursday by the sport’s global regulator. World Athletics released observations culled from more than 240,000 Twitter posts related to 161 athletes who competed in Tokyo earlier this year. Of those, 132 were found to be abusive and 65% of those were “gravely abusive,” according to standards set in the study. Twenty-three of the 161 athletes whose accounts were monitored were targets of the abuse, and 16 of those 23 were women.
SPORTS
