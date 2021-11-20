ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No safe PFAS exposure level? EPA toxicity drafts point that way

Jackson Citizen Patriot
Jackson Citizen Patriot
 5 days ago
Is there no safe exposure level to certain PFAS chemicals?. Toxicologists in the advocacy arena suggest that may be the case after the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) released draft toxicity analyses this week for two well-studied individual compounds, PFOS and PFOA, which dramatically reduce what’s previously been considered a “safe”...

Jackson Citizen Patriot

Jackson Citizen Patriot

