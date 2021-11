Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel was delighted after their impressive 3-0 win at Leicester City. Toni Rudiger, N'Golo Kante and Christian Pulisic struck for the visitors. Tuchel said afterwards: "We played a good away game, excellent result, a good mixture. We created a lot of half chances, we were a bit unlucky with offsides but I am happy if we create. We need to be strong from first to last minute, it was a deserved win.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 5 DAYS AGO