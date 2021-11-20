ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weight Loss

Side Effects of Having Too Much Visceral Fat After 50, Say Dietitians

By Caroline Thomason, RDN
EatThis
EatThis
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Typically, when classifying someone as overweight, we are referring to subcutaneous fat. However, visceral fat has proven to play a greater risk to our overall health—and something we should be paying attention to. Researchers have shown that visceral fat storage may increase as we age, which experts say can...

www.eatthis.com

Comments / 0

Related
EatThis

Doctors Warn You Not to Take Too Much of This Vitamin Right Now

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been multiple studies examining how vitamins can impact your chances of contracting COVID-19 and amping up on them may influence severity of infection and even death. However, a notable study warns that one in particular may not be as effective as previously believed. Read on to find out what it is—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
HEALTH
spring.org.uk

This Vitamin Can Quadruple Weight Loss, Study Finds

As many as 40 percent of the population have a vitamin D deficiency. Taking vitamin D supplements is linked to losing four times as much weight, research finds. People who took a vitamin D supplement also doubled the number of inches by which they reduced their waistlines. As many as...
WEIGHT LOSS
EatThis

Ugly Side Effects of Too Many Vitamins

Most of us learn pretty early—whether it's via an ice cream headache or pizza-party hangover—that it is indeed possible to get too much of a good thing. Unfortunately, as health-conscious adults, many of us are slow to realize the same lesson still applies. When it comes to vitamins and supplements, more doesn't mean better. Taking too many vitamins can have unpleasant or serious side effects, and some vitamins shouldn't be taken in supplement form at all. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
HEALTH
FIRST For Women

Eating Too Much of This Type of Food May Cause Hair Loss

Most of us are already familiar with the idea of healthy and unhealthy fats. Healthy fats such as avocado, olive oil, and salmon are linked to numerous health benefits, from better heart health to a stronger immune system. Unhealthy fats, including fat from red meat and fried foods, are associated with an increased risk of heart disease and certain cancers. Now, research suggests that a diet high in unhealthy fats may also be linked to hair loss.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Visceral Fat#Liver Disease#Dietitians
EatThis

The #1 Worst Drink That Ages You Faster, Says Science

Since time immemorial, people have been trying to find the proverbial fountain of youth—and the pursuit for an ageless appearance along with a longer, healthier life remains a major goal for countless people today. While anti-aging creams and devices, supplements that promise greater longevity, and diets that claim to turn...
SCIENCE
Sentinel

5 signs that could alert you that you have a lack of vitamin D

The vitamin D is a nutrient essential for people, mainly due to the important functions it fulfills in the organism. It was key to the health of the bones , development of a muscle physique and a correct functioning of the immune system , among other things. In addition, experts...
HEALTH
healththoroughfare.com

Why Eating Grapes is Beneficial for Your Health

Some people might be surprised to find out that grapes are good for their health. While they are mostly know for being delicious snacks, they have some surprising benefits. Grapes are a good source of vitamins and minerals. They contain:. Vitamin A: Grapes contain beta-carotene, which is converted to vitamin...
NUTRITION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Obesity
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diabetes
NewsBreak
Weight Loss
NewsBreak
Heart Disease
Sentinel

Foods that raise blood glucose levels the most

For people with diabetes, take normal control over their levels over glycemia is basic, to avoid like episodes over hyperglycemia (high increase over glucose over blood) or hypoglycemia (significant decrease over glucose) . And in this aspect the nutrition plays an essential role. Hyperglycemia is something that usually occurs more...
HEALTH
EatThis

Too Much of This Can Cause "Deadly" Diabetes, Say Experts

In 2020, a year in which COVID-19 dominated the headlines, a largely preventable disease killed three times as many people: Diabetes. That epidemic is being driven by lifestyle choices, and you might be putting yourself in harm's way without realizing it. In particular, too much of one thing in your daily routine can cause a deadly case of diabetes. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
HEALTH
Republic Monitor

How to Lose Belly Fat? Here Are 6 Tips for a Flatter Stomach

Belly fat or visceral fat is a nuisance that makes clothes feel tight and is a major risk factor for serious health conditions, such as type 2 diabetes and heart diseases. Although losing this fat is difficult, experts have found some ways to get rid of it and keep a flatter stomach for a healthier body.
FITNESS
EatThis

The #1 Best Food to Reduce Visceral Fat, According to Science

Body fat is not all bad. In fact, you need it to survive. According to the American Heart Association, body fat not only helps keep your body warm, but it's also essential for absorbing nutrients and producing important hormones. However, there is one type that is bad for your health: visceral fat.
NUTRITION
EatThis

Signs You Have an Unhealthy Gut

Our digestive system plays a major role in our overall well being. Its main function "breaks nutrients into small parts for your body to absorb and use for energy, growth and cell repair," according to the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases. Without a healthy gastrointestinal tract we will not only experience discomfort, but possibly major health problems. The GI Alliance states that "each year 62 million Americans are diagnosed with a digestive disorder. The incidence and prevalence of most digestive diseases increase with age. Other exceptions include hemorrhoids, inflammatory bowel disease, and chronic liver disease, which occur more commonly among young and middle-aged adults." Eat This, Not That! Health talked to experts about signs you have an unhealthy gut. Read the 10 things to watch out for below. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
HEALTH
healthcanal.com

Eating These 5 Fiber-Rich Foods That Help Burn Belly Fat Fast

Belly fat or visceral fat tends to appear around the midsection of your body. Depending on your food and activity level, you may gain more weight, affecting your health and well-being. This is why it’s crucial to find ways to lose excess weight. One of the best strategies to use...
NUTRITION
EatThis

Over 50? Eat These Foods For Stronger Bones, Say Dietitians

As you age, it's important to consider all of the significant changes that are happening in your body—and tweak your diet accordingly. One of those changes has to do with your bones: people start to naturally lose bone mass and density faster than new tissue can form as they get older, meaning bones may become more brittle and prone to breaking.
FITNESS
healthcanal.com

Do Bananas Cause Belly Fat Or Weight Loss? The Truth, Demystified

Is there anything better than a perfectly ripe banana right when you need something sweet?. Like all fruits and vegetables, bananas are full of fiber and micronutrients. They’re rich and delicious, too, which may have some dieters wondering whether or not overindulging in this healthy snack might throw them off track.
WEIGHT LOSS
thurstontalk.com

Laura Woodworth Helps Clients Reduce Inflammation Through Dietary Changes at Heart of Wellness

By now, most people are aware of the role of inflammation in creating disease. It has been linked to everything from cardiovascular problems and obesity to rheumatoid arthritis, irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) and even cancer. But although sugar is a known culprit in developing inflammation, fewer are aware of the many seemingly innocuous foods that contain excess sugar and how that impacts the body. Heart of Wellness dietitian nutritionist Laura Woodworth works with clients to identify dietary causes of inflammation linked to various conditions and help them make adjustments to improve their health.
FITNESS
EatThis

EatThis

New York City, NY
106K+
Followers
11K+
Post
59M+
Views
ABOUT

The no-diet weight loss solution! Learn thousands of easy food swaps that can save you 10, 20, 30 pounds or more!

 https://www.eatthis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy