Summer Walker's 'Still Over It' tops the U.S. album chart

Nov. 20 (UPI) -- Singer-songwriter Summer Walker's Still Over It is the No. 1 album in the United States this weekend.

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Saturday is ABBA's Voyage, followed by Drake's Certified Lover Boy at No. 3, Ed Sheeran's = at No. 4 and Morgan Wallen's Dangerous: The Double Album at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are Doja Cat's Planet Her at No. 6, Key Glock's Yellow Tape 2 at No. 7, Olivia Rodrigo's Sour at No. 8, YoungBoy Never Broke Again's Sincerely Kentrell at No. 9 and Lil Nas X's Montero at No. 10.