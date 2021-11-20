ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Kansas high school football scores: Friday, November 19

By Kfh Staff
KFH Sports Radio
KFH Sports Radio
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IM54l_0d2k1zMy00

Here is a rundown of Kansas High school sub-state football scores from Friday night. The winners advance to the state championship games.

Class 1A
Inman 26, Sedgwick 21
Olpe 28, Centralia 6

Class 2A
Beloit 22, Kingman 19
Rossville 36, Silver Lake 8

Class 3A
Andale 37, Southeast Saline 16
Frontenac 32, Holton 13

Class 4A
Andover Central 42, Buhler 21
St. James Academy 42, Bishop Miege 19

Class 5A
Maize 22, Kapaun Mount Carmel 21
Mill Valley 35, St. Thomas Aquinas 19

Class 6A
BV Northwest 35, BV West 7
Derby 62, Lawrence 28

Class 8M-I
Little River 76, Canton-Galva 68
Meade 48, Hill City 34

Class 8M-II
Axtell 46, Thunder Ridge 0
Wheatland-Grinnell 42, Victoria 30

KFH Sports Radio

Council leads Shockers past South Alabama

Ricky Council scored a game-high 19 points to spark WSU to a 64-58 win over South Alabama on Saturday afternoon at Charles Koch Arena. Down 56-54 with 4:53 remaining, the Shockers finished the game on a 10-2 run.
KFH Sports Radio

Shockers open tonight at Koch Arena

Wichita State basketball opens tonight at Koch Arena, first the Shocker Ladies facing Chicago State then tonight the Shocker Men hosting Jacksonville State.  Shocker Basketball talk kicks off a Tuesday Sports Daily.
KFH Sports Radio

KFH Sports Radio

