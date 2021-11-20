Kansas high school football scores: Friday, November 19
Here is a rundown of Kansas High school sub-state football scores from Friday night. The winners advance to the state championship games.
Class 1A
Inman 26, Sedgwick 21
Olpe 28, Centralia 6
Class 2A
Beloit 22, Kingman 19
Rossville 36, Silver Lake 8
Class 3A
Andale 37, Southeast Saline 16
Frontenac 32, Holton 13
Class 4A
Andover Central 42, Buhler 21
St. James Academy 42, Bishop Miege 19
Class 5A
Maize 22, Kapaun Mount Carmel 21
Mill Valley 35, St. Thomas Aquinas 19
Class 6A
BV Northwest 35, BV West 7
Derby 62, Lawrence 28
Class 8M-I
Little River 76, Canton-Galva 68
Meade 48, Hill City 34
Class 8M-II
Axtell 46, Thunder Ridge 0
Wheatland-Grinnell 42, Victoria 30
