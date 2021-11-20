Madison man arrested for fifth OWI offense, felony

COTTAGE GROVE, Wis. – Dane Co. Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man for a fifth OWI offense Friday in Cottage Grove.

Officials say Deren Humphrey, 58, of Madison was driving erratically on County Highway N near Natvig Road just before 6 p.m.

Deputies stopped the vehicle and determined Humphrey was intoxicated.

Humphrey was arrested and is being held in the Dane County Jail on a felony OWI charge.

