I made 3 pecan pies using recipes from celebrity chefs, and I'd combine 2 of them for a perfect slice

By Paige Bennett
 5 days ago
I made pecan pies using recipes from Guy Fieri, Ree Drummond, and Ina Garten. Paige Bennett
  • I tried recipes for pecan pie from celebrity chefs Ree Drummond, Guy Fieri, and Ina Garten.
  • Fieri's recipe used a store-bought crust, but Garten's crust recipe was amazing.
  • Drummond's homemade sweet pecan pie was the tastiest, and I'd definitely make it again.

There's something so comforting about a slice of warm pecan pie.

I've never made it but I recently decided to test recipes from celebrity chefs Ree Drummond, Guy Fieri, and Ina Garten.

Here's how it all went:

Drummond takes a classic approach to pecan pie

Ree Drummond's pecan-pie recipe uses pantry staples. Paige Bennett

The Pioneer Woman makes a pretty classic pecan pie, complete with sugar, brown sugar, and corn syrup.

Both the crust and filling require salted butter. Her recipe requires a cup of pecans, whereas the others require at least two.

The crust required the most work

I had to use my hands to mix everything. Paige Bennett

This crust requires cutting the butter and shortening into the flour with a dough cutter.

I don't own one, so I worked the fats into the flour with my fingers until it became pebbly.

I was worried the dough would fall apart. Paige Bennett

The dough was crumbly by the time I worked in all of the ingredients. I was worried it would fall apart when it was time to roll it out.

I let it chill in the fridge for about an hour.

The filling only required a cup of pecans. Paige Bennett

The filling was much easier to make. I whisked the ingredients together in a bowl and chopped the pecan halves into smaller pieces, which went into the unbaked crust.

For the filling, I simply mixed all the ingredients together. Paige Bennett

The crust held together fairly well as I rolled it out and transferred it to a pie pan.

The crust was simple to make. Paige Bennett

Aside from making the dough, this recipe was easier to follow than I anticipated.

I poured the filling into the crust. Paige Bennett

I baked it for 30 minutes with foil then 20 minutes without the covering.

The pie was jiggly in the center but the crust started to brown. I covered it in foil again and let it bake for another 15 minutes, which was perfect.

The center was a bit jiggly at first. Paige Bennett

It was slightly soft in the center and the crust was golden. I let it sit and cool for about four hours after taking it out of the oven.

I was impressed at how good this pecan pie tasted

Ree Drummond's pie was delicious. Paige Bennett

This pie held together well as I pulled it out.

It was gooey inside but super crispy and caramelized on top.

The center was gooey. Paige Bennett

The rich and comforting flavor was very sweet and it tasted mostly like brown sugar. The crust was buttery and a bit crispy and the top was extra crunchy.

Fieri's recipe takes a helpful shortcut with store-bought crust

Guy Fieri's recipe uses a shortcut. Paige Bennett

I was shocked to see no surprises in Fieri's Southern pecan-pie recipe.

Instead, he opts for traditional ingredients and a sheet of store-bought, refrigerated pie crust.

The filling includes a lot of pecans chopped into different sizes

I whisked all the ingredients together for the filling. Paige Bennett

The pie was ready to pop in the oven once the crust thawed out.

I diced a cup of pecans into a fine chop and a rough cut. I left another cup of nuts untouched for the decorative topping.

I filled the crust with pecans and filling. Paige Bennett

I whisked together the filling ingredients and added in the roughly-chopped pecans.

I rolled out the crust and pressed it into a pie pan. Despite buying a 9-inch crust, it didn't cover my pan so I couldn't neatly press it into a crimped design.

I pressed the pie crust into the pan because I didn't have enough. Paige Bennett

I baked it uncovered for about 10 minutes. After the crust cooled, I added the finely-chopped pecans to the bottom.

I poured in the filling and arranged the whole pecans on top.

It browned nicely. Paige Bennett

It needed to sit in the oven for another 40 to 50 minutes, so I covered it with foil to prevent it from burning.

The topping looked great but the store-bought crust didn't work out

The crust wasn't doing it for me. Paige Bennett

The arrangement on top was a really nice touch. The crust, unfortunately, was overbaked and wasn't thick enough for the hefty filling.

The filling was very gooey and sweet, so the crunchiness from the pecans made a great contrast.

Next time, I would leave the nuts off the top. Paige Bennett

The pecans on top tasted somewhat acrid because they weren't covered in the sugary filling.

I'd swap in an easy, homemade crust instead of store-bought, and I'd probably leave off the nuts on top.

Garten opts for a unique, flavorful filling

Ina Garten uses orange zest, maple syrup, honey, and bourbon. Paige Bennett

The Barefoot Contessa's recipe for maple pecan pie includes a buttery, perfect crust and filling with orange zest, maple syrup, honey, and bourbon.

I was surprised there wasn't any sugar in this recipe but there were a whopping 2 1/2 cups of pecans.

I made Garten's crust with a food processor, and it turned out amazing

I mixed the wet and dry ingredients together. Paige Bennett

I started by pulsing the food processor a few times to mix the dry ingredients, then butter and vegetable shortening until it looked like small pebbles.

I poured in cold water until the dough formed a ball. Then I put it on a floured board, rolled it, and wrapped it in plastic wrap. It sat in the fridge for about 30 minutes.

Like the other recipes, the filling was easy to make — although it required a long list of ingredients.

Once the wet ingredients were whisked together, I mixed in pecans.

I added in pecans. Paige Bennett

The dough was easy to roll out and didn't fall apart. I seamlessly transferred it from the board to the pan.

The pie was easy to transfer. Paige Bennett

The edges were easy to crimp, too.

I poured in the filling and baked the pie for about 40 minutes. I added foil to prevent the edges from burning, then put it back in the oven for 15 minutes.

This pie reminded me of an old-fashioned cocktail and I loved the crust

The bourbon and orange zest made this pie stand out. Paige Bennett

I couldn't wait to try this delicious-smelling pie. I cut into this pie when it was warm, so it fell apart.

The filling reminded me of an old-fashioned cocktail thanks to the bourbon and orange zest. The maple and honey were also welcome additions.

This pie had the most delicious crust. Paige Bennett

This pie had the best crust I've ever made. It was buttery and so easy to prepare, so it will be a go-to crust recipe for me.

This filling had the most pecans of all the recipes, but I think a cup and a half would have worked out better.

Garten's recipe didn't quite hit that classic pecan-pie flavor I was expecting. It did, however, pair well with an old-fashioned.

I loved all the pies but Drummond's was my favorite

All the pies had tasty aspects, but I loved Drummond's the most. Paige Bennett

Garten's crust turned out amazing and I loved the unique flavors she added.

Although I wasn't happy with the crust on the pie I made using Fieri's recipe, the filling was enjoyable. Drummond's recipe was my favorite of the bunch. The crust wasn't as delicious or flaky as Garten's, but I did like it a lot.

In the future, I would combine Garten's crust and Drummond's filling to create my ideal pie.

Community Policy