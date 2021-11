Two recently completed halls now house more than 800 first-year students as residential expansion moves forward. Jazmin Rodriguez ’25 vividly remembers moving into the brand-new Toni Morrison Hall on North Campus in August. She arrived late in the day, and tried to unpack everything and set up her room before her parents had to leave. She found her name on the door, a welcoming suite, and lots of storage space. “It was so much bigger than I thought,” says Rodriguez, a Massachusetts native and Engineering student. “It looked brand new and absolutely perfect. I moved in around sunset, and we had all this sunshine coming into our room.”

