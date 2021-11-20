Forecast: Clouds and showers for Sunday too

More of the same is expected to end the weekend as a stationary boundary remains to our south.

Clouds and humidity will keep temperatures warm overnight, with most spots only dropping to 70. Sunday will feature more of what we saw on Saturday with mainly cloudy skies and few passing showers possible during the afternoon.

On Monday, a potent cold front will approach the area, again leading to a few isolated showers. By the afternoon, clouds will start to clear as the front moves south, leading to a significant drop in humidity.

Temperatures will drop into the upper 50s and low 60s Tuesday morning under clear skies. Tuesday will be the coolest day of the week with unlimited sunshine and highs struggling to hit 70. Tuesday night will be the coldest night of the week, with most areas dropping to the upper 40s and low 50s.

Wednesday and Thursday feature more sunshine and dry weather with highs in the upper 70s in time for Thanksgiving.