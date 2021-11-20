ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Vlhova beats Shiffrin in 1st slalom of World Cup season

Frankfort Times
 5 days ago

LEVI, Finland (AP) — Practice made perfect for Petra Vlhova on Saturday,...

www.ftimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
Frankfort Times

Slovakian skier Vlhova beats Shiffrin for 2nd time in 2 days

LEVI, Finland (AP) — Petra Vlhova got the better of Mikaela Shiffrin for the second time in two days Sunday, winning another women’s World Cup slalom in Finnish Lapland. The overall World Cup champion from Slovakia was .18 ahead after the first run and ultimately beat her American rival by .47 of a second.
SPORTS
mix929.com

Alpine skiing-Triumphant Vlhova beats Shiffrin again

(Reuters) – Slovakia’s Petra Vlhova beat U.S. rival Mikaela Shiffrin into second place in a World Cup women’s slalom for the second time in two days in Finland on Sunday. The reigning overall World Cup champion won the opening slalom of the season with the fastest time in both runs...
SPORTS
thesportsexaminer.com

HIGHLIGHTS: Jackson and Bowe post World Cup skating wins again; Peterson wins U.S. women’s curling Trials; Vlhova beats Shiffrin twice in Levi

Headline results of noteworthy competitions around the world/updated/:. ● Alpine Skiing ● Two FIS Alpine World Cup slaloms for women were held in the north Finnish town of Levi on Saturday and Sunday, with the race offering a reindeer as a “prize” for the winner. Actually, the winner gets to name a reindeer, but it’s a pretty good promotional gimmick nonetheless.
TENNIS
Janesville Gazette

Australia wins its 1st T20 World Cup, beats NZ in final

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Mitchell Marsh and player-of-the-tournament David Warner smashed half centuries as Australia won its first cricket T20 World Cup with an eight-wicket victory over New Zealand in the final on Sunday. New Zealand lost the all-important toss and scored 172-4. Skipper Kane Williamson, dropped on...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mikaela Shiffrin
Person
Levi
Reuters

Slokar wins first parallel slalom and World Cup title

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Slovenia's Andreja Slokar beat Norwegian Thea Louise Stjernesund to win the Alpine Ski World Cup parallel slalom in Lech/Zuers, Austria on Saturday and collect the crystal globe that goes to the discipline's overall champion. With just a single parallel slalom on the FIS calendar this season...
SPORTS
olympics.com

Petra Vlhova storms to fourth Levi slalom victory

Petra Vlhova was in scintillating form as she claimed the first Alpine Skiing World Cup slalom of the new season in Levi, Finland on Saturday (20 November). The reigning World Cup overall champion led old rival Mikaela Shiffrin by 0.11s after the first run. The double Olympic gold medallist put...
SPORTS
CBS Denver

Skiers, Boarders Line Up For Copper Mountain’s Opening Day

COPPER MOUNTAIN, Colo. (CBS4) – Skiers and boarders lined up for this season’s first runs at Copper Mountain on Monday. Two out of 23 lifts opened. (credit: CBS) The lifts start running at 9 a.m. and end at 4 p.m. (credit: CBS) Warm temperatures and lack of participation have been a challenge to ski areas in Colorado this year. Copper said this year’s opening has been right on target with other seasons. (credit: CBS) “We opened up with 70 acres today. Obviously, we’ve had ski racers here since mid-October in training. So we’re excited to welcome guests to opening day and we’ll look forward to bringing more terrain online as conditions allow,” said Taylor Prather, spokesperson for Copper Mountain.
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Slalom#First World#Finnish#Ap#Slovakian
Frankfort Times

Ski star Feuz laments lack of ski buzz in Olympic host China

GENEVA (AP) — Two-time Olympic medalist Beat Feuz is not thrilled about heading to Beijing for another Winter Games in a host nation with little ski tradition. The expected favorite in men’s downhill on Feb. 6 said in comments reported on Thursday by Swiss media that it was “unfortunate” his third straight Olympics will again lack the atmosphere of classic European races in January.
SPORTS
Frankfort Times

Inaugural DP World Tour starts with Hidalgo leading in SA

JOHANNESBURG, South Africa (AP) — The inaugural season of the DP World Tour started on Thursday with Angel Hidalgo of Spain shooting 6-under 65 to lead the first round of the Joburg Open before play was suspended because of bad weather. South African golfer Thriston Lawrence was also 6 under...
GOLF
Frankfort Times

Johansson's late winner gives Kraken 2-1 victory over 'Canes

SEATTLE (AP) — Philipp Grubauer appreciates the echo of chants that come when the Seattle Kraken goaltender is making big saves. The chants of “Gruuuuu,” were constant and well deserved Wednesday night in maybe his best performance yet with the NHL's newest team.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Finland
NewsBreak
Sports
Frankfort Times

South America scraps away-goals rule for club competitions

LUQUE, Paraguay (AP) — South America has followed Europe by scrapping the away-goals rule for its club competitions, including the prestigious Copa Libertadores and the Copa Sudamericana. South American soccer body CONMEBOL announced the decision on Thursday. UEFA made a similar ruling in June.
UEFA

Comments / 0

Community Policy