ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

These are the ‘most fun’ cities in America, according to a new ranking

By Nexstar Media Wire
WJHL
WJHL
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iV6EL_0d2k0Jhb00

(NEXSTAR) – It’s all fun and games until you move from San Diego.

Severity of COVID-19 illness may depend on levels of one protein

A recent study from U.S. News and World Report has determined San Diego to be the “most fun” place to live in the United States, followed by the good-time towns of San Francisco, Portland (Oregon), Seattle and Nashville.

The study, released last month, took a number of fun-factors into account , including access to attractions such as parks, restaurants, theaters, live music, shopping, professional sports venues and bars. Visitation rates (in terms of airline arrivals) factored semi-significantly into the scores, too.

U.S. News also dipped into its own “Best Places to Live” rankings for 2021-2022, “because how much fun residents have is contingent on a place’s livability,” the outlet wrote.

Sports fan? These are the top ‘sports cities’ of 2021

The results, according to U.S. News, placed San Diego firmly at the top of the 30 “most fun” cities ranked on the list, thanks largely to its restaurant ranking relative to the country’s most populous metro areas (No. 1) and its plethora of parks, which allow residents plenty of outdoor leisure options. San Francisco and Portland, Oregon — both popular airline destinations with access to major nightlife and outdoorsy options — placed second and third.

The top 10 “most fun” cities can be found below.

  1. San Diego
  2. San Francisco
  3. Portland, Oregon
  4. Seattle
  5. Nashville
  6. Charleston, South Carolina
  7. Los Angeles
  8. Cleveland
  9. Portland, Maine
  10. Santa Rosa, California

A complete list of the 30 “most fun” places to live , as well as the study’s methodology, can be found at U.S. News and World Report.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis Ranked Nation’s Most Generous City

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — As we approach the holiday season of giving, Minnesota’s largest city has been ranked the most generous city in the country. A recent study from LawnStarter compared 130 of the biggest cities in the United States, with key indicators including philanthropic behavior, share of donors, number of homeless shelters, and “even the number of locals who converted their Little Free Library into a food sharing box for hungry neighbors.” Minneapolis topped the list, just ahead of Seattle, Washington and Portland, Oregon. St. Paul also fared well on the list, ranked No.7. Minneapolis stood out when looking at individual generosity rank...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
OutThere Colorado

Denver ranked one of the most generous cities in U.S.

It's the season for giving and according to a recent Lawn Starter data analysis, Colorado is home to some of the most giving people in the country. The analysis aimed to identify the most generous cities in the U.S. based on 13 key indicators deemed to determine individual generosity and community generosity. A total of 130 cities were included in the data crunch.
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
State
California State
State
Oregon State
Travel + Leisure

The Best Cities to Relocate to Around the World, According to a New Study

The pandemic has heightened our appreciation for where we live, with many reconsidering their hometowns. Coupled with the flexibility of remote work and international borders slowly opening up, now might be the time to consider that relocation you've long dreamed of. To determine the ideal places to call home, U.K. finance site money.co.uk studied the best cities to move around the world in its Relocation Report, released this week.
LIFESTYLE
99.9 KEKB

Four Colorado Cities Ranked as ‘Best Small Towns in America’

The number of people moving to Colorado over the past several years has increased exponentially, but with everything that the Centennial State has to offer, you can't blame out-of-staters for wanting to live here. There are obvious draws for people wanting to move to the bigger Colorado cities such as...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#America#San Francisco#Restaurants#Seattle#U S News And#World Report
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Place
South Ameriica
News Break
Politics
92.7 WOBM

New Jersey’s 12 Most Despised Thanksgiving Dishes, Ranked

If we've learned anything this week, it's that many of you have very passionate opinions on Thanksgiving dishes that should cease to exist. See if you agree with these haters as we rank the least favorite. The majority of the side dishes you want banned from your Thanksgiving dinner are...
247tempo.com

This Is the Most Obese State in America

Obesity has become an epidemic in America. The new Adult Obesity Prevalence Map from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows that in 16 states, 35% or more of the adults had obesity. Most of these states were in the South or Midwest. In some states, the figure was closer to 40%. The most obese state in America is Mississippi.
FITNESS
montenews.com

Montevideo ranked most affordable city in Minnesota

On November 14th, the Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal released a report citing Montevideo as ranking the top of Minnesota’s most affordable places to live. According to the article, the ranking was provided by a New York-based financial and technology company called SmartAsset. Rankings were calculated based on taxes, homeowner insurance, home costs relative to local median income, and other related factors. Affordability was determined in the study by how homeownership costs related to median income.
MINNESOTA STATE
24/7 Wall St.

25 Most Dangerous Cities in New York

New York State notched a slight uptick in overall crime in 2020. According to the state’s Division of Criminal Justice Services, violent crime inched up 1% from 2019 while property crime edged up a bit more, by 1.9%. In the longer term, though, the state’s crime rate is trending downward. Between 2011 and 2020, the […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WJHL

WJHL

9K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

https://www.wjhl.com/ is your trusted source for local news in and around the Tri-Cities region!

 https://www.wjhl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy