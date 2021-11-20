It's Game Day: Connecticutt at UCF

All the UCF Football game day information in one place, right here at Inside The Knights.

ORLANDO - As the Knights prepare to take the field against the Huskies, this will be a game in which the opportunities to improve will be immense. Here are the questions leading into the contest, followed by the specific times and places to watch UCF, and finally the articles leading into the game.

**Will UCF come out fired up and ready to play? The Knights are undefeated at home this season and they usually do play well in the Bounce House.

**How does Mikey Keene perform when given a chance to throw deep? He will probably be able to use play-action with UCF’s rushing attack that’s likely to run over the Huskies’ run defense, so there will be opportunities for big passing plays.

**How many sacks will the Knights record against a team that’s allowed 27 sacks on the season?

**Do the Knights intercept multiple passes with the Huskies unlikely to be able to do a good job slowing down UCF’s pass rush?

Here’s today’s game day information:

Game Date: Saturday, Nov. 20

Location: Bounce House

Time: 4:00 p.m. EST

Television: ESPN+

Radio: 96.9 FM and 740 AM

