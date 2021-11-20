Money headed to airports to stay running during pandemic

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — The Manchester-Boston Regional Airport and the Lebanon Municipal Airport are getting a total of nearly $10 million in federal funds to help maintain operations during the coronavirus pandemic.

Manchester-Boston is getting $8.7 million, and Lebanon is getting a little over a $1 million from grants funded under the American Rescue Plan Act.

The Portsmouth International Airport at Pease is getting $1.9 million.

About a dozen smaller airports in New Hampshire are getting smaller amounts.

The grants were announced by New Hampshire’s congressional delegation last week.