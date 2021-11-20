ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bath, ME

Shipyard starts work on another Arleigh Burke destroyer

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

BATH, Maine (AP) — Bath Iron Works in Maine has started construction on a destroyer named for a U.S. Coast Guard officer who earned the Navy Cross during World War II.

Construction of the future USS Quentin Walsh began at at the shipyard’s fabrication facility in Brunswick.

Shipfitter Mark Lancaster, who has worked at BIW for more than 35 years, cut the first steel for the guided missile destroyer.

The destroyer will become the 44th ship in its class built in Bath.

Walsh, a Rhode Island native, led a 50-man reconnaissance team in World War II that captured the French port city of Cherbourg.

Walsh convinced the German commander of the 300-man garrison to surrender because Cherbourg had already fallen, securing a port needed to support the Allied forces after D-Day.

