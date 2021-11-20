ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conflict over abortion laws won’t abate if Roe v. Wade falls

Cover picture for the articleOn both sides of America’s abortion debate, activists are convinced that Roe v. Wade — the 1973 Supreme Court ruling establishing a nationwide right to abortion — is imperiled as never before. Yet no matter how the current conservative-dominated court handles pending high-profile abortion cases— perhaps weakening Roe, perhaps...

The Skanner News

Supreme Court Could Redefine When a Fetus Becomes a Person, Upholding Abortion Limits While Preserving the Privacy Right Under Roe v. Wade

Since the Supreme Court recognized a constitutional right to abortion almost 50 years ago, a powerful legal movement has sought to overturn the ruling, while abortion rights advocates have fought to protect it. On Dec. 1, 2021, the court will hear a case many believe will force the conservative justices...
CONGRESS & COURTS
dailyutahchronicle.com

Hibben: A Roe v. Wade Reversal Could Mean the End of an Unbiased Supreme Court

This December, the Supreme Court will start hearing arguments of Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which challenged a Mississippi law that would ban abortion after 15 weeks. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, the only abortion provider in the state, succeeded in blocking the law. Mississippi has asked the Supreme Court to decide if pre-viability bans violate the Constitution.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The New Yorker

If Roe v. Wade Goes, What Next?

Listen and subscribe: Apple | Spotify | Google | Wherever You Listen. Sign up to receive our weekly newsletter of the best New Yorker podcasts. The Supreme Court, with a 6–3 majority of conservative Justices, is hearing critical cases on abortion rights. If it approves restrictive state laws, large swaths of the country might quickly ban abortion. Jia Tolentino co-hosts a special episode on the future of abortion rights in America, which includes a discussion of the doctrine of privacy that is now in jeopardy, a visit to the Mississippi clinic at the center of one of the court cases, and a conversation with abortion activists in Mexico. Just after celebrating the decriminalization of abortion in Mexico, they began strategizing how to help pregnant people north of the border, in Texas, which recently banned nearly all abortion.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Bay News 9

Poll: Majority of Americans support keeping Roe v. Wade intact

As the Supreme Court has not one, but two major abortion cases on its docket, a majority of Americans support keeping the landmark 1973 ruling in Roe v. Wade, which guarantees a woman’s right to an abortion, intact. By a two-to-one margin, Americans support the nation’s highest court upholding the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
texasstandard.org

Abortion providers seek court battle over constitutionality of Texas’ restrictive law

On Wednesday, a state district court in Austin heard arguments in a consolidated case brought by 11 abortion providers and advocacy organizations against Texas Right to Life. The group opposes abortion, and was instrumental in drafting the Texas abortion law known as SB 8. The law allows individuals to sue those who seek abortions or assist anyone seeking them, after a fetal heartbeat is detected.
TEXAS STATE
