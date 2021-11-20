ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conflict over abortion laws won’t abate if Roe v. Wade falls

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn both sides of America’s abortion debate, activists are convinced that Roe v. Wade — the 1973 Supreme Court ruling establishing a nationwide right to abortion — is imperiled as never before. Yet no matter how the current conservative-dominated court handles pending high-profile abortion cases— perhaps weakening Roe, perhaps...

Related
The Skanner News

Supreme Court Could Redefine When a Fetus Becomes a Person, Upholding Abortion Limits While Preserving the Privacy Right Under Roe v. Wade

Since the Supreme Court recognized a constitutional right to abortion almost 50 years ago, a powerful legal movement has sought to overturn the ruling, while abortion rights advocates have fought to protect it. On Dec. 1, 2021, the court will hear a case many believe will force the conservative justices...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS News

A majority supports keeping Roe v. Wade in place - CBS News poll

As the U.S. Supreme Court prepares to hear an abortion case that poses a challenge to Roe v. Wade, most Americans want that 1973 ruling concerning abortion to remain in place. If it is overturned and the matter is left up to the states, a majority would want abortion in their own state to be legal in all or most cases: more than six in 10 say so. Only 14% would want their state to make it illegal in all cases.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The New Yorker

If Roe v. Wade Goes, What Next?

Listen and subscribe: Apple | Spotify | Google | Wherever You Listen. Sign up to receive our weekly newsletter of the best New Yorker podcasts. The Supreme Court, with a 6–3 majority of conservative Justices, is hearing critical cases on abortion rights. If it approves restrictive state laws, large swaths of the country might quickly ban abortion. Jia Tolentino co-hosts a special episode on the future of abortion rights in America, which includes a discussion of the doctrine of privacy that is now in jeopardy, a visit to the Mississippi clinic at the center of one of the court cases, and a conversation with abortion activists in Mexico. Just after celebrating the decriminalization of abortion in Mexico, they began strategizing how to help pregnant people north of the border, in Texas, which recently banned nearly all abortion.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
MinnPost

Clear majorities of Americans want Roe v. Wade upheld

As a Constitution nerd, the long-standing Supreme Court ruling from Roe v. Wade has always struck me as a clever, generally successful compromise. But the idea that it was really rooted in the Constitution seemed bizarre, almost silly. As you know, under Roe, the court ruled that pregnancies could be...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Laws#Republican#Democratic#Gop#The Supreme Court
texasstandard.org

Abortion providers seek court battle over constitutionality of Texas’ restrictive law

On Wednesday, a state district court in Austin heard arguments in a consolidated case brought by 11 abortion providers and advocacy organizations against Texas Right to Life. The group opposes abortion, and was instrumental in drafting the Texas abortion law known as SB 8. The law allows individuals to sue those who seek abortions or assist anyone seeking them, after a fetal heartbeat is detected.
TEXAS STATE

