ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

The Honda CB500F Is A 90MPG+ Hero, But It's Not For Me

carthrottle.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe CB500F is a great machine for a reintroduction to biking or as a commuting workhorse, but if you're after a weekend toy you might find it lacking spice. If dictionaries had a picture for each word, the Honda CB500F would be the perfect thing to stick next to the entry...

www.carthrottle.com

Comments / 0

Related
CAR AND DRIVER

Honda's Adorable Autonomous Prototype Is a Workhorse with No Name

Honda has been testing its Autonomous Work Vehicle, an electric self-driving prototype closely related to its side-by-sides but geared toward carrying supplies. The AWV has a payload limit of 880 pounds and can tow over 1600 pounds, traveling up to 28 miles when fully loaded. Honda tested the AWV at...
CARS
MotorBiscuit

Honda Hones 2022 CBR1000RR-R to Celebrate the Fireblade’s 30th

From the original Super Cub to bikes like the RC30 and Gold Wing, Honda’s products have strongly shaped the motorcycle world. And if you’re a fan of modern sportbikes, you owe a lot to the original Honda Fireblade. When it launched in 1992, the CBR900RR Fireblade represented a fundamental shift in sportbike thinking. So, Honda is celebrating the bike’s 30th birthday in style with some choice updates for its current incarnation, the CBR1000RR-R.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Here's How Honda Is Aiming For Zero Traffic Collision Fatalities

Honda has been making significant strides in vehicle safety recently. Its autonomous safety tech is already among the best in the world, and it keeps on coming up with brilliant solutions to common problems. Now, Honda has announced its most ambitious safety project yet, which is zero traffic collision fatalities...
CARS
thedrive

Honda’s Cute Autonomous Vehicle Is Now Working in Construction

Someone turned ASIMO into a truck. When we talk about autonomous vehicles, discussion typically focuses on the issues of navigating city streets and driving on the highway. However, there are many other situations in which autonomy can be useful. Honda demonstrates this ably with its prototype Autonomous Work Vehicle, and has already put the cute little rover to work.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fuel Economy#Commuting#Abs
carthrottle.com

This Simple But Capable Electric Motorcycle Will Cost Under £1,000

Developed and built in Kenya, Obipus' electric bike has a decent range, swappable batteries and an incredibly low price. Electric motorcycles are starting to gain traction, but there’s a common theme with them - expense. The LiveWire, for instance (formerly branded as a Harley-Davidson), is nearly £30,000. The battery-powered bike you see here, though, is set to cost about 30 times less.
CARS
Motorious

Huge Barn Find Is A Treasure In Disguise

Many vehicles call the collections of American enthusiasts across the nation home but this one is truly amazing. American classic cars are top-rated within the vintage vehicle community, focusing on power and performance over mere style and prestige. Ironically enough, there isn't anything more iconic and attention-grabbing than the design of a classic Hemi ''Cuda, Firebird, or Camaro. This has made these cars subject to many members of the car community dreaming of one day owning one of the aforementioned American beasts. Unfortunately, most of these incredible vehicles came from half a century or more ago means that their numbers are dwindling. This brings forth the goal of classic car collectors such as this one, protecting and restoring the beautiful cars that brought so many smiles to car enthusiasts everywhere.
HOME & GARDEN
MotorBiscuit

The Rarest Chevrolet Corvette In the Universe Is For Sale

Before we even get into it, just please take a minute to look at this stunning 1957 Chevrolet Corvette. Ok. Now that we have given it the proper respect, we can get into what makes this Corvette the rarest one of its kind. As you may have realized by looking at the photos, this Chevrolet Corvette is not your run-of-the-mill ‘Vette. No sir. This is a 1957 Chevrolet Corvette Super Sport, and it’s the only one ever made, and it’s for sale.
BUYING CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Biking
NewsBreak
Cars
thedrive

Lifted Ford Maverick on 32-Inch Tires Looks Like a Real Truck

We've seen how Ford's new truck looks closer to the ground. The opposite doesn't look so bad, either. I know I'll get angry comments and emails for calling the unibody Ford Maverick a real truck, but that's okay. I've driven it and, yes, even towed with it, so I can confidently say it's worthy of the "pickup" title. And while it shares a platform with the humble Bronco Sport, that's actually good news for its off-road credentials. Likewise, that means aftermarket support is steadily flooding in—take this lifted Maverick on knobby 32-inch tires as proof.
CARS
Motorious

1970 Chevelle SS Found Parked On Garage Lift Since 1978

This ridiculous muscle car is packing some major surprises under the hood and in its history. The 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle is one of America’s most excellent muscle car machines ever to hit the asphalt. Of course, there is a considerable following surrounding these incredible cars as they introduced the nation to a new style of Chevy power and performance. This means that the engine is always the star of the show, and there is one engine that shines exceptionally bright in the GM performance line. That motor is the 454 ci LS6 V8 engine, making this car a beast on the streets and the drag strip. Though Chevelles of this specification are getting pretty rare these days, one guy was able to find a beautiful example of one of these ridiculous machines.
CARS
Motor1.com

Ford Ranger With Mustang Face Transplant Looks Surprisingly Awesome

Ford is putting the finishing touches on the next-generation Ranger and Mustang, with the former debuting on November 24 and the latter likely sometime next year. Before heading towards a well-deserved retirement, the T6 and S550 as they're known by Blue Oval aficionados have been inexplicably (but dare we say brilliantly) combined to create a wild truck with a pony car's front fascia.
CARS
Fox News

Wild new Ford Mustang pickup can haul

A custom truck shop in Thailand has created a mashup of the Ford Mustang Shelby GT350 and Ford Ranger pickup that actually looks pretty good. Wat Ford modified the front fascia of a Mustang to fit onto a Ranger, which it also gave a widebody treatment, Shelby-style racing stripes and pony badges on the front fenders.
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy