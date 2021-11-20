ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stroup Paved Path of Free-Market Environmentalism

By Mitch Kokai
 5 days ago
It’s sad news to report that Rick Stroup died Thursday after a battle with liver cancer. Rick and wife Jane Shaw were gracious dinner hosts to this bachelor on numerous occasions. Both of them enlightened me on issues within and outside...

@JohnLocke

New Carolina Journal Online Features

David Bass reports for Carolina Journal Online about a slip for the United States in the latest economic freedom rankings. John Hood’s CJ Opinion explains why the federal infrastructure bill did us no favors. Ray Nothstine’s CJ Opinion considers Thanksgiving in trying times.
POLITICS
@JohnLocke

Push Toward Passivity Threatens Society

Yuval Levin writes for the American Enterprise Institute about a significant threat to our future. Last month, two of my colleagues at the American Enterprise Institute (Brad Wilcox and Lyman Stone), along with co-authors from the Wheatley Foundation and the Institute for Family Studies, published an important new paper on the state of family formation in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic. …
PUBLIC HEALTH
@JohnLocke

What did FDR do that led to celebrating ‘Republican Thanksgiving’ in NC?

Shutting down pipelines and then being shocked by high oil prices. Foisting vaccine mandates on truck drivers when there are rampant shipping and supply-chain problems. Passing multitrillion-dollar spending bills and being gobsmacked by runaway inflation. In an era where our leaders seem hell-bent on exacerbating the very problems they say they’re trying to solve, it’s comforting to know that even in days gone by, leaders were foisting ridiculously ill-conceived ideas on people that failed spectacularly.
POLITICS
@JohnLocke

Ending COVID ‘Apartheid’

Kyle Smith writes at National Review Online about the need to end an indefensible form of segregation linked to COVID-19. We continue to be humbled by the COVID learning process, and unfortunately one of the things we’re learning is that, though the vaccines provide strong protection against death and serious illness, initial hopes that they would also guard against infection and transmission have been pretty comprehensively rebutted by facts. Sad, and maybe surprising, but true: vaccinated people get infected and pass on the virus. As Bill Gates put it, “We didn’t have vaccines that block transmission. We got vaccines that help you with your health, but they only slightly reduce the transmission. We need a new way of doing the vaccines.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
@JohnLocke

Follow The Money

Democrat Governor Roy Cooper has no plans to lift his over 600-day long State of Emergency, despite the consistent decline in Covid cases. Who wins? Health care entities, which gain even more money from state and federal streams of cash. Locke CEO Amy Cooke explains in this edition of Locke’d & Loaded.
HEALTH
@JohnLocke

‘Bureaucracy is the very essence of the State’

Economist Barry Brownstein writes a sobering piece at the American Institute for Economic Research on “Why There Is a Civic and Moral Duty to Oppose Tyrannical Bureaucracies.” In the piece, Brownstein offers Ludwig von Mises’ advice for opposing socialist bureaucracy, which is unfortunately very applicable to today’s Covid-excused bureaucratic tyrannies.
POLITICS
@JohnLocke

Government Continues to Use COVID to Help Block Tax Refugees

Attorney David Lesperance offers his latest assessment of the federal government’s approach to citizens fleeing bad tax policies. It is estimated that as many as 5 million people are dual citizens of the US and another country. This is a population equivalent to a country the size of Ireland! It’s not a small constituency. Many more US citizens are now seeking second citizenships as a Backup Plan in case the American government goes down a legislative path with which they do not agree.
U.S. POLITICS
@JohnLocke

Yet Again, Progressive Policy Makes Things Worse

Determined to strike out on my own after college, I quickly realized that my eyes were bigger than my paycheck when it came to finding a place to rent. For a time, I shared an apartment with a relative. I could afford half the rent and utilities for a decent place, but not the entire tab. It was a compromise I had to make until I could earn a promotion and a raise.
HOUSE RENT
Milton Friedman
@JohnLocke

Budget will expand NC School Choice Programs

The last twenty months have been a big challenge for parents in North Carolina and across the country. Closed schools, virtual classrooms, mask mandates and unresponsive school administrators have fueled growing desire among parents for greater educational options. The pandemic and its aftermath had renewed the public’s appetite for school choice and its various forms. According to a January 2021 Civitas Poll, about 82 percent of respondents believe parents should have the ability to choose their child attends school. The poll also found, North Carolina’s school choice programs remain popular, with 66 percent of respondents saying they favor the Opportunity Scholarship Program (OSP) and 59 percent of respondents saying they favor charter schools.
EDUCATION
@JohnLocke

Billionaire Tax Could Hurt Stock Ownership

Zachary Halaschak of the Washington Examiner details a potential consequence of one dubious Democratic tax plan. Sen. Ron Wyden’s proposal to tax the unrealized gains of billionaires would harm capital markets, lowering the number of public companies and reducing the number of people who participate in stock markets, critics say.
CONGRESS & COURTS
@JohnLocke

COVID Lockdowns Gave New Tools to Climate Extremists

Christopher Bedford of the Federalist highlights another negative consequence of government’s response to COVID-19. The Glasgow Climate Conference wrapped Friday with so much progress: There was a “joint pledge” by President Joe Biden and an indifferent Chinese dictator to slow down the changing climate sometime in the next decade or so; there was a call from British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to “get on and do it,” whatever that means; there was even a column from The New York Times’ Tom Friedman on how, after seeing all the protests and listening to all the leaders, he’s feeling “very energized, and very afraid.”
ADVOCACY
@JohnLocke

National Worker Shortage: Where Does NC Rank?

New research produced by Pew Trusts describes the breadth and severity of the nation’s worker shortage:. A record number of job openings and fewer workers to fill them have left 42 states with more available jobs than people looking for work, according to a Stateline analysis of federal statistics from August, the latest available. …The ratio of jobs-to-jobless is almost 3 to 1 in Nebraska and more than 2 to 1 in Utah, New Hampshire, Vermont, Idaho, Georgia, Alabama and Montana. In most states, the ratio is higher now than it was before the pandemic.
ECONOMY
@JohnLocke

1619 Project’s Perpetrators Double Down on Errors

Dan McLaughlin writes for the New York Post about the latest problems associated with a dubious historical project. Some people just don’t take correction well. The New York Times Magazine was rebuked two summers ago for the 1619 Project, an essay collection that proposed, as the Times itself announced, “to reframe American history, understanding 1619 as our true founding, and placing the consequences of slavery and the contributions of black Americans at the very center of the story we tell ourselves about who we are as a country.” Now the magazine’s editor, Jake Silverstein, has doubled down on that in a new piece this week.
AMERICAS
@JohnLocke

Climate Agenda Features Inconvenient Facts, Including a Lack of Popular Support

Kevin Williamson of National Review Online explores a recent proposal to focus climate change policies on developing countries. [I]f this argument were written more directly, it would be denounced as pure “neo-colonialism.” Because what [Jeffrey] Ball is arguing for here is effectively attenuating the decision-making powers of the governments of poor countries, taking real power from their elected governments and local authorities and transferring it to financial powers, the most powerful of which are in the developed world, in effect imposing a partial capital embargo on the poor countries until they have been financially starved into adopting the rich world’s climate agenda.
ENVIRONMENT
@JohnLocke

The evidence keeps coming: North Carolinians want school choice

Last week’s election results show the education narrative is clearly changing. Parents aren’t happy with the direction of public education. They want school boards to listen to their concerns and they want more educational options for their children. School choice is emerging as one of the top issues of a new agenda that is likely to be more student-friendly and parent-centric.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
@JohnLocke

Climate Craziness Leads to a World Gone Mad

Editors at Issues and Insights take aim at climate alarmism. Each day the media are filled with “news” stories blaming various events and conditions on “climate change,” which are of course code words for “humans are overheating their planet.” Never do these reports offer evidence that mankind’s carbon dioxide emissions are to blame. That the press feels there’s no reason to back its claims with facts indicates that a large segment of the West has bought fully and uncritically into the narrative.
ENVIRONMENT
@JohnLocke

Nothstine Reviews Book Chronicling Soul City’s History

Ray Nothstine explores for the Law and Liberty website a recent history of the troubled N.C. experiment known as Soul City. Soul City, North Carolina, is the mostly forgotten dream of American civil rights leader Floyd McKissick (1922-1991). McKissick dared to create something big—an American city from scratch in Warren County’s rural Piedmont region of the state. Hinted at by its very name, Soul City was supposed to be an oasis of freedom for Black Americans—solving the problems of racism, poverty, and urban decay.
WARREN COUNTY, NC
