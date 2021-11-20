ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermillion, SD

Fuller scores 20 to lead South Dakota past Southern 71-68

By The Associated Press
Ledger-Enquirer
 5 days ago

Xavier Fuller had 20 points as South Dakota edged past Southern 71-68 on Friday night. Fuller hit 9 of 11...

www.ledger-enquirer.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Baltimore Sun

Meet assistant Matt Brady, Maryland men’s basketball’s ‘shot doctor’

The Xfinity Center is Maryland men’s basketball assistant coach Matt Brady’s doctor’s office, and the players are his patients. For the past 17 years, Brady has been called the “shot doctor” because of his specialty in fixing players’ shooting form. During Brady’s time in College Park, players like senior guard Eric Ayala and junior forward Donta Scott have become frequent clients with the ...
MARYLAND STATE
Washington Post

Ayala, Russell lead No. 21 Terrapins past Vermont 68-57

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Eric Ayala and Fatts Russell each scored 22 points, and No. 21 Maryland rallied Saturday to defeat Vermont 68-57. Ben Shungu scored a career-high 27 points and Isaiah Powell added 14 points and 11 rebounds for the Catamounts (1-1), who have not defeated a Big Ten team since 1977.
VERMONT STATE
WCNC

Top-ranked South Carolina rolls past South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Destanni Henderson scored 15 points - including four 3-pointers - and No. 1 South Carolina overwhelmed South Dakota 72-41 Friday night at the Mammoth Sports Construction Invitational. The Gamecocks (2-0) built a quick 10-0 lead, and South Dakota didn’t get its first field goal until Liv...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Vermillion, SD
Sports
City
Lead, SD
Vermillion, SD
College Basketball
State
South Dakota State
Vermillion, SD
Basketball
City
Vermillion, SD
KELOLAND

Cartwright leads USF Men past Dakota State

Matt Cartwright scored 28 points and Jack Thompson had a 17 to lead the University of Sioux Falls Men's Basketball Team (2-1) to a 71-61 nonconference victory over Dakota State (2-6) in USF's home opener at the Stewart Center on Tuesday night.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
bcsnn.com

Qudus Wahab Scores 18 Points to Lead Maryland MBB Past George Washington, 71-64

Junior Qudus Wahab scored 18 points and grabbed a career-high 15 rebounds as No. 21 Maryland moved to 2-0 with a 71-64 victory over George Washington on Thursday night. Wahab is the first Terp since Steve Francis (1998-99 season) to score 15 or more points in his first two games at Maryland. Wahab had 17 in his debut vs. Quinnipiac on Tuesday.
MARYLAND STATE
Yardbarker

Alabama Basketball Squeaks Past South Alabama, 73-68

Despite 22 turnovers and poor shooting from beyond the arc, No. 14 Alabama basketball was able to hold off South Alabama on Tuesday night in Coleman Coliseum, picking up a 73-68 victory. The win marks the first time since the 2017 season that the Crimson Tide has started the year...
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coyotes#Ap
whdh.com

Sluka, Fuller lead Holy Cross past Fordham 52-24

NEW YORK (AP) — Matthew Sluka threw for two touchdowns and ran for two more and Holy Cross scored the last 35 points of the game to rout Fordham 52-24 on Saturday in a showdown for first place in the Patriot League. Jordan Fuller scored on a 1-yard run 15...
FOOTBALL
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Ellis, sloppy No. 14 Alabama get past South Alabama 73-68

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Keon Ellis scored 18 points, Jahvon Quinerly made a go-ahead layup with under three minutes to go and No. 14 Alabama got past South Alabama 73-68 Tuesday night. The Crimson Tide (3-0) trailed 34-31 at the break, largely due to uncharacteristically sloppy play, committing 14 turnovers...
ALABAMA STATE
Local 4 WHBF

Murray scores career-high 29, Iowa routs W. Michigan 109-61

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Keegan Murray scored a career-high 29 points in a little over a half and Iowa routed Western Michigan 109-61 on Monday night to remain undefeated with its fifth straight win. Murray was 10-of-14 shooting and made a pair of 3-pointers. Payton Sandfort scored 19 points and made five 3s for […]
IOWA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
MyNorthwest.com

Bradley leads San Diego St. past Texas-Arlington 68-62

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Matt Bradley posted 15 points and six rebounds as San Diego State got past Texas-Arlington 68-62 on Saturday night. Trey Pulliam had 11 points for San Diego State (3-1). Nathan Mensah added three blocks. Keshad Johnson had seven rebounds. Pedro Castro had 17 points for the...
ARLINGTON, WA
thegazette.com

Super sophs lead Iowa State women’s basketball past South Dakota State

AMES — Iowa State’s standout sophomores carried the Cyclones to victory on Monday in Hilton Coliseum. Iowa State beat South Dakota State, 75-56, in a nonconference women’s basketball game thanks to some stellar play from Lexi Donarski, Emily Ryan and Aubrey Joens. The Cyclones went on a 9-0 run late...
IOWA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Bannan scores 24 to lead Montana past Omaha 68-47

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — Josh Bannan had a career-high 24 points plus 12 rebounds as Montana easily beat Omaha 68-47. Brandon Whitney had 13 points for Montana (2-2). Cameron Parker added six rebounds. Felix Lemetti had 10 points for the Mavericks (1-3). Nick Ferrarini added 10 points. Kyle Luedtke had...
NBA
Ledger-Enquirer

Toledo narrowly beats Tulane 68-67

JT Shumate had 19 points and 10 rebounds, Setric Millner Jr. added 18 points and 12 rebounds and Toledo held off Tulane 68-67 on Tuesday night. Ryan Rollins chipped in 16 points for the Rockets (4-1). Jalen Cook had 25 points for the Green Wave (2-3). ___. For more AP...
BASKETBALL
Ledger-Enquirer

Ohio State meets Florida in Fort Myers

Ohio State (4-1) vs. Florida (4-0) , Suncoast Credit Union Arena, Fort Myers, Florida; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: Ohio State and Florida are set to clash in a postseason game in Fort Myers. Florida earned an 80-60 win over Cal in its most recent game, while Ohio State won 79-76 against Seton Hall in its last outing.
FORT MYERS, FL
abc17news.com

Brown, Fuller lead Washington past George Mason 77-74

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Terrell Brown Jr. scored 23 points and PJ Fuller added 21 off the bench, and Washington held off George Mason 77-74 in an opening-round game of the Crossover Classic. Brown and Fuller combined to score Washington’s final 15 points, including 7-for-7 shooting from the foul line in the final 1:30. Washington led 71-65 after a three-point play by Brown with 1:30 remaining. George Mason drew within a point, 71-70, with 42 seconds left. The teams took turns fouling each other and by the time the clock ran out there were eight made free throws in the final 18 seconds, the last two by Fuller to cap the win for the Huskies.
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy