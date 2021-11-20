Eli Manning humorously adopts NFC QB into Manning family

The Manning legacy is by far one of the most notorious in sports. In particular, the brothers Peyton and Eli Manning have provided us with no shortage of unforgettable moments. Peyton’s career started as a hyped No. 1 draft pick, saw plenty of record-breaking stat years along the way, and ended with a Super Bowl win over the Carolina Panthers. Eli, on the other hand, is best known for numerous incredible postseason wins, especially his two Super Bowl victories against Tom Brady and the New England Patriots. Now, the two have transitioned into media stars with their own popular game cast of Monday Night Football. And, as you’d expect with anyone in the sports world, betting is next. Here’s what you have to know about the Manning family’s transition to sports betting culture.

