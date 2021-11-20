ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eli Manning humorously adopts NFC QB into Manning family

By Dan Benton
Larry Brown Sports
 5 days ago
Peyton Manning, Eli Manning, Cooper Manning and . . . Trevor Siemian?. Earlier this week, New Orleans Saints quarterback Trevor Siemian was asked by reporters if anyone had ever told him he looks like a Manning brother. As it turns out, this wasn’t the first time Siemian heard that....

