ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Attleboro, MA

Attleboro Police Searching For Suspect After Shooting At Grocery Store

By CBSBoston.com Staff
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ary6e_0d2jyKcm00

ATTLEBORO (CBS) — Attleboro Police are searching for a suspect after a man was shot in a grocery store parking lot on Friday night. It happened at the Stop & Shop on Route 1 around 10 p.m..

Witnesses told police a masked man approached a car, started shooting, and then ran off.

The victim drove to a nearby IHOP for help and he was brought to a nearby hospital. His current condition is unknown at this time.

According to police, the two men know each other and there is no threat to the public.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Chicago

22-Year-Old Woman Found Dead In Bathtub, 20-Year-Old Woman In Serious Condition After Shooting In Gresham

CHICAGO (CBS)– A woman is dead and another woman is in serious condition after a shooting in Gresham Monday morning. Police said a 22-year-old woman was found dead in a bathtub with a gunshot wound to her head, in the 8200 block of South Justine Street just before 5:30 a.m. 2 women shot in Gresham this morning. Per CPD, one woman was found in the bathtub with a gunshot wound to her head. She didn’t survive. Another was found on the sidewalk, shot in the face. She’s in serious condition. Police say they are looking for the shooter @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/Swg0OSkK2b — Mugo Odigwe (@MugoOdigwe) November 22, 2021 The second victim, a 20-year-old woman, was found outside on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound to her face. She was taken to University of Chicago Hospital in serious condition. No arrest have been made.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Attleboro, MA
Attleboro, MA
Crime & Safety
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
WREG

3 arrested after Young Dolph vigil shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Three men have been charged after police say they shot one person during Young Dolph’s vigil on Thursday. It happened next door to Makeda’s Cookies, where Memphis rapper Young Dolph was gunned down Wednesday. Fans of Young Dolph had set up a memorial for him in front of the store. After two shootings […]
MEMPHIS, TN
CBS Pittsburgh

3 Women Arrested For Allegedly Shooting Up Ambridge Home

AMBRIDGE, Pa. (KDKA) – Three women are accused of firing shots into a home in Beaver County. Officers were called to 59 Economy Village for a report of shots fired and a possible home invasion around 2 a.m. Sunday, Ambridge police said. Hailey Owen and Precious McCracken, both 29, were arrested along with 23-year-old Zaynah Dye. (Photo Credit: KDKA) According to the criminal complaint, the women tried to recover a stolen gun that they believed was inside the home. A teenager and his parents were inside the residence. When the trio tried to force their way through the front door, the man inside said...
AMBRIDGE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#The Stop Shop#Ihop
CBS Philly

Gregory Kelemen Found Dead After Allegedly Beating, Killing Daughter With Baseball Bat, Seriously Injuring Wife In Voorhees

VOORHEES, N.J. (CBS) — A Voorhees Township man accused of beating his daughter to death with a baseball bat and critically injuring his wife has been found dead. Authorities confirm 57-year-old Gregory Kelemen’s body was found around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday in a wooded area near the 300 block of Preston Avenue. This is near the Robin Hill Apartments Police say he died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. But police say his attack on his daughter and wife happened about a mile away at the alleged killer’s home, all of it stunning neighbors. “I couldn’t sleep at all last night,” neighbor Kara Morley said....
VOORHEES TOWNSHIP, NJ
WGN TV

Police: Woman shot, killed in South Side bathtub; sister shot in face

CHICAGO — A woman was found dead with a gunshot wound to the head Monday morning on the South Side and another woman was shot outside the residence. Just before 5:30 a.m., police responded to the 8200 block of South Justine Avenue on the report of a shooting. Officers discovered a 22-year-old woman unresponsive in a bathtub with a gunshot wound to the head. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Pittsburgh

Man Sentenced To Life In Prison In Connection To Wilkinsburg Tax Return Robbery, Homicide

By: KDKA-TV News Staff WILKINSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — A man has been sentenced to life in prison in connection to a woman’s death during a theft involving her tax return money in Wilkinsburg. In August, a jury found Kaijin Scott guilty of second-degree murder, robbery, conspiracy and tampering in the 2018 death of Keiauna Davis. He was sentenced Monday to mandatory life in prison, plus an additional 12 to 24 years. In July 2019, Laya Whitley and Dane Taylor pleaded guilty to charges of third-degree murder and robbery in connection to the shooting. Both accepted a plea deal, with Whitley agreeing to a...
WILKINSBURG, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
cbs19news

Police: Man shot inside Virginia grocery store

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) -- Police say a man who was shot inside a Virginia grocery store was taken to a hospital with serious injuries. A Fairfax County police spokesman says a man called police on Saturday evening to report that he had shot somebody in the Food Star store on Leesburg Pike in Fairfax County.
VIRGINIA STATE
CBS 58

Police: Man shot in parking lot of Walmart in Greendale

GREENDALE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Greendale police are investigating a shooting that happened at the Walmart on South 76th Street. Police say the shooting happened just after 3:15 p.m. Sunday. Authorities report a 23-year-old man was shot in the parking lot and was later transported to an area hospital for...
GREENDALE, WI
CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
41K+
Followers
20K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy