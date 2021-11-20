Attleboro Police Searching For Suspect After Shooting At Grocery Store

ATTLEBORO (CBS) — Attleboro Police are searching for a suspect after a man was shot in a grocery store parking lot on Friday night. It happened at the Stop & Shop on Route 1 around 10 p.m..

Witnesses told police a masked man approached a car, started shooting, and then ran off.

The victim drove to a nearby IHOP for help and he was brought to a nearby hospital. His current condition is unknown at this time.

According to police, the two men know each other and there is no threat to the public.