4 Missing St. Anthony Siblings Found
Originally published Nov. 20, 2021
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The four siblings who left their home on Friday evening were found Saturday, St. Anthony Village Police say.
Joshua Vanderslice, 16, Rose Vanderslice, 12, Katelyn Crosser, 12, and Rosalina Crosser, 12 left their home on foot around 5 p.m. Friday.
They were found on Saturday around noon, according to police.
