Minneapolis, MN

4 Missing St. Anthony Siblings Found

By WCCO-TV Staff
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IEXl4_0d2jyJk300

Originally published Nov. 20, 2021

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The four siblings who left their home on Friday evening were found Saturday, St. Anthony Village Police say.

Joshua Vanderslice, 16, Rose Vanderslice, 12, Katelyn Crosser, 12, and Rosalina Crosser, 12 left their home on foot around 5 p.m. Friday.

They were found on Saturday around noon, according to police.

Comments / 13

Jenifer Markoe
8d ago

Well I am glad they were found. But were the heck were they for the night. I wish they did a better job finishing off a story that you are following. For example did they end up at a relative and the parent forgot or what.

Reply(1)
25
Guess Who in Mn
8d ago

Happy they're all safe! Soooo..where were they found & why did they do this? Sensing there's A LOT more to this story.

Reply
20
Oliveoily
8d ago

I'm glad they were found. I'm wondering why all 3 girls were wearing shorts? It's cold in Minnesota now.

Reply(2)
14
 

CBS Minnesota

Conner Rhoades, 21, Reported Missing In Brooklyn Park

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (WCCO) – A vulnerable 21-year-old was reported missing more than a week ago in Brooklyn Park. Conner Rhoades was last seen Nov. 19, according to the Brooklyn Park Police Department. A family member may have had contact with him Nov. 24, police said. The group Minnesota United said Rhoades is 5-foot-8, 145 pounds with black or brown curly hair and facial hair. He has blue eyes and two tattoos – a rooster on his right shoulder and a gun on his right calf. Conner Rhoades (credit: Minnesota United/Facebook) He was last seen wearing grey sweatpants, a grey hooded jacket, grey tennis shoes and possible a baseball hat with floral pattern. Anyone with information about Rhoades is asked to call the Brooklyn Park Police Department at 763-493-8222.   More On WCCO.com: Large Groups Rob Burnsville, Maplewood Best Buys On Black Friday Infant Found Dead, Mother Arrested During St. Cloud Welfare Check, Police Say Woman Dies Days After Brooklyn Center Shooting Remains Of Missing Woman Found Near Hinckley
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
CBS Minnesota

Woman Dies Days After Brooklyn Center Shooting

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A woman died days after being shot in the head in Brooklyn Center earlier this month. Police were called to the 5600 block of Girard Avenue North just after 2 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 11 on reports of a shooting. They were told the victim was being driven to HCMC by someone. However, police found her a short time later and took her to the hospital. (credit: CBS) The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office announced on Sunday that the victim, 23-year-old Gabrielle Agnes Johnson, died three days later from her injuries. Police arrested a man they believe was involved in the shooting. Charges have yet to be filed against anyone in connection with this homicide.   More On WCCO.com: Large Groups Rob Burnsville, Maplewood Best Buys On Black Friday Infant Found Dead, Mother Arrested During St. Cloud Welfare Check, Police Say Woman Dies Days After Brooklyn Center Shooting Remains Of Missing Woman Found Near Hinckley
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Daunte Wright Shooting: Will ‘Wrong Gun’ Defense Work For Kim Potter?

MINNEAPOLIS (AP/WCCO) — A white suburban Minneapolis police officer charged with manslaughter in the death of Daunte Wright, a Black man, said she meant to use her Taser to try to stop him from fleeing during an attempted arrest but accidentally grabbed her gun instead. Jury selection for Kim Potter’s trial begins Tuesday. When prosecutors begin presenting their case next week, they’ll argue that Potter, who quit the Brooklyn Center police force two days after the shooting, committed first- and second-degree manslaughter when she killed the 20-year-old Black man during an April 11 traffic stop. Here’s a look at the charges...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Infant Found Dead, Mother Arrested During St. Cloud Welfare Check, Police Say

ST. CLOUD, Minn. (WCCO) — A 26-year-old St. Cloud woman is in custody following the death of her infant. Police say officers were sent to a home on the 2900 block of Maine Prairie Road for a welfare check at about 6:30 a.m. Sunday. There, a deceased 3-month-old child was found. WCCO does not typically reveal the identity of suspects until they’ve been formally charged. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is assisting with the investigation.   More On WCCO.com: Large Groups Rob Burnsville, Maplewood Best Buys On Black Friday Infant Found Dead, Mother Arrested During St. Cloud Welfare Check, Police Say Woman Dies Days After Brooklyn Center Shooting Remains Of Missing Woman Found Near Hinckley
SAINT CLOUD, MN
CBS Minnesota

Remains Of Missing Woman Found Near Hinckley

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The remains of Ashley Carlson, the missing 33-year-old woman who was last seen east of Hinckley in September, were recovered Saturday near Lake Lena. According to a news release, Carlson’s remains were found near the Lake Lena community on the Mille Lacs Band’s Reservation. Lake Lena is 25 miles east of Hinckley. (credit: Minnesota BCA) The cause of death is still under investigation. “This is a sad day our family hoped would not come, and there are still many questions that need answers, but the important thing is we now have Ashley,” said Krista Struck, Ashley’s mother. Applied Professional Services, a Duluth-based investigation firm, received more than 70 calls to its 24-hour tip line, said the release. They said many of which were useful in helping locate Carlson.   More On WCCO.com: Large Groups Rob Burnsville, Maplewood Best Buys On Black Friday Infant Found Dead, Mother Arrested During St. Cloud Welfare Check, Police Say Woman Dies Days After Brooklyn Center Shooting Remains Of Missing Woman Found Near Hinckley
HINCKLEY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Driver Dies After Crashing Into Utility Pole In South Mpls.

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A driver is dead after a single-vehicle crash in south Minneapolis Saturday night. According to the Minneapolis Police Department, a driver left the road near 36th Street West and Colfax Avenue South and hit a utility pole around 9:30 p.m. The aftermath of a single-vehicle crash in south Minneapolis. (credit: CBS) The car came to a stop in a nearby yard. The driver was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead. Police said a medical condition may have contributed to the crash. No one else was injured, and the home was not damaged. Police did not identify the driver.   More On WCCO.com: Large Groups Rob Burnsville, Maplewood Best Buys On Black Friday Infant Found Dead, Mother Arrested During St. Cloud Welfare Check, Police Say Woman Dies Days After Brooklyn Center Shooting Remains Of Missing Woman Found Near Hinckley
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Forest Lake Police Shoot, Wound Man ‘Who Presented A Threat To Officers’

FOREST LAKE, Minn. (WCCO) — Forest Lake police say officers shot and wounded an armed man who threatened law enforcement Sunday afternoon. Officers went to a home at about 1:33 p.m. after a 911 caller reported that a man, whom they had a protective order against, was at their residence with a gun. The 47-year-old suspect left the scene in a vehicle, but officers soon tracked him down and tried to pull him over. (credit: CBS) He sped off, but police eventually disabled his vehicle via the PIT maneuver on the 7000 block of North Shore Trail. Police Cpt. Greg Weiss says the man then “presented a threat to officers and shots were fire.” “Officers immediately rendered first aid until paramedics arrived,” Weiss said. The man was airlifted to an area hospital. His condition and identity haven’t been released. Police say the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is leading the investigation.   More On WCCO.com: Large Groups Rob Burnsville, Maplewood Best Buys On Black Friday Infant Found Dead, Mother Arrested During St. Cloud Welfare Check, Police Say Woman Dies Days After Brooklyn Center Shooting Remains Of Missing Woman Found Near Hinckley
FOREST LAKE, MN
CBS Minnesota

Police Fatally Shoot ‘Armed Suspect’ At Mounds View Liquor Store

MOUNDS VIEW, Minn. (WCCO) — Police shot and killed a man who they say had a gun in a liquor store in Mounds View Sunday evening. The Mounds View Police Department said a report of shots fired brought officers to a parking lot on County Road I near Long Lake Road just before 7 p.m. While searching, an armed robbery was reported nearby. A person at the scene said someone threatened them with a handgun, then ran into a nearby liquor store, according to police. An employee from the liquor store confirmed that account. (credit: CBS) According to police, officers from both Mounds View and New Brighton entered the liquor store, and they “were confronted by the armed suspect.” Several officers shot the man, police said, and he was taken to Hennepin Healthcare, where he was declared dead. Police said body cameras captured the shooting. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating.   More On WCCO.com: Large Groups Rob Burnsville, Maplewood Best Buys On Black Friday Infant Found Dead, Mother Arrested During St. Cloud Welfare Check, Police Say Woman Dies Days After Brooklyn Center Shooting Remains Of Missing Woman Found Near Hinckley
MOUNDS VIEW, MN
CBS Minnesota

6-Year-Old Boy Run Over By Trailer At Tree Farm, Suffers Injuries

MEEKER COUNTY, Minn. (WCCO) – A 6-year-old boy was injured on Friday after he fell off a trailer and was run over at a tree farm. Meeker County Sheriff’s Office says that around 4 p.m., officers received a 911 call to the 67000 block of Minnesota Highway 24. They learned that the boy had been riding the trailer with his parents and friends when he fell off and was then run over. He was airlifted to Hennepin County Medical Center with internal injuries, and though the extent of his injuries is unclear, the sheriff’s office says they are not believed to be life threatening. Officials say the trailer was privately owned and operated, and employees at the tree farm were not involved in the incident.   More On WCCO.com: Large Groups Rob Burnsville, Maplewood Best Buys On Black Friday Infant Found Dead, Mother Arrested During St. Cloud Welfare Check, Police Say Woman Dies Days After Brooklyn Center Shooting Remains Of Missing Woman Found Near Hinckley
MEEKER COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

2 Killed In Crow Wing County Head-On Crash

OAK LAWN TOWNSHIP, Minnesota (WCCO) — Authorities say that two people were killed in a crash in Crow Wing County Thursday evening. The crash happened along Highway 210, east of White Pine Drive near Oak Lawn Township at about 6:20 p.m. According to investigators, one vehicle crossed the center line and struck another vehicle head-on. The two people inside the vehicle that crossed over were killed in the crash. They were identified as 19-year-old Katrina Rose Lipp from Brainerd, and 21-year-old Tiffanie Amber Rivera from Blackduck. The State Patrol says that the crash appears to have involved persons unbelted. The two in the other vehicle struck by the first one received non-life threatening injuries.   More On WCCO.com: Large Groups Rob Burnsville, Maplewood Best Buys On Black Friday Infant Found Dead, Mother Arrested During St. Cloud Welfare Check, Police Say Woman Dies Days After Brooklyn Center Shooting Remains Of Missing Woman Found Near Hinckley
CROW WING COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Car Fire Injures 1 In Golden Valley

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. (WCCO) – A man is suffering from life-threatening injuries after his car slid down an embankment and caught on fire on Saturday morning. Golden Valley police say that when officers arrived at Golden Valley Road and Bassett Creek Drive, they found that the driver, a 23-year-old man, had gotten out of the car on his own. He was treated at the scene, and then transported to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries. The cause of the crash is under investigation.   More On WCCO.com: Large Groups Rob Burnsville, Maplewood Best Buys On Black Friday Infant Found Dead, Mother Arrested During St. Cloud Welfare Check, Police Say Woman Dies Days After Brooklyn Center Shooting Remains Of Missing Woman Found Near Hinckley
GOLDEN VALLEY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Anoka Police Seek Help Finding Brandon Richart

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in the Twin Cities are asking the public’s help in finding a missing man. The Anoka Police Department says that 41-year-old Brandon Richart was reported missing on Nov. 17. He was last seen in the north metro wearing a unique red and black jersey. (credit: CBS) Richart is described as standing 5-feet, 11-inches tall, weighing about 190 pounds, with brown eyes and gray hair. He has a green Army tank tattooed on one of his arms. Anyone with information on Richart’s whereabouts is asked to call Anoka County officials at 763-427-1212. According to social media posts, there will be a search party for Richart on Saturday morning in Coon Rapids. For more information, click here.   More On WCCO.com: Large Groups Rob Burnsville, Maplewood Best Buys On Black Friday Infant Found Dead, Mother Arrested During St. Cloud Welfare Check, Police Say Woman Dies Days After Brooklyn Center Shooting Remains Of Missing Woman Found Near Hinckley
ANOKA COUNTY, MN
Public Safety
CBS Minnesota

Man Suffers Life-Threatening Injuries After Rollover In Douglas County

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Minneapolis man suffered life-threatening injuries after a car crash in Douglas County Saturday. According to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, officers responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash on I-94 around 12:21 p.m. Police say the driver of a 2012 Ford Expedition was headed east on Interstate 94, west of Highway 79, when the vehicle went airborne and rolled before coming to stop on its wheels. The passenger, 69-year-old Russ Anthony Lovaasen suffered life-threatening injuries. The driver, 73-year-old Tim Larry Lovaasen suffered non-life threatening injuries. Authorities are investigating the incident.   More On WCCO.com: Large Groups Rob Burnsville, Maplewood Best Buys On Black Friday Infant Found Dead, Mother Arrested During St. Cloud Welfare Check, Police Say Woman Dies Days After Brooklyn Center Shooting Remains Of Missing Woman Found Near Hinckley
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Missing: Ryan Erlandson Last Seen In Oak Grove On Nov. 11

OAK GROVE, Minn. (WCCO) — Authorities are searching for a missing Oak Grove man. Ryan Adam Erlandson, 35, was last seen leaving his residence on Nov. 11 in a black Jeep Cherokee, with Minnesota license plates FCB 450. The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office says Erlandson “is not believed to be in danger.” Ryan Erlandson (credit: Anoka Co. Sheriff’s Office) He stands 5-feet-10, weighs about 170 pounds, and has light-brown hair and blue eyes. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 763-427-1212, or 911.   More On WCCO.com: Large Groups Rob Burnsville, Maplewood Best Buys On Black Friday Infant Found Dead, Mother Arrested During St. Cloud Welfare Check, Police Say Woman Dies Days After Brooklyn Center Shooting Remains Of Missing Woman Found Near Hinckley
OAK GROVE, MN
CBS Minnesota

Police: 2 Arrested In Connection With St. Anthony Runaways

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police in St. Anthony say two people have been arrested in connection with four children who ran away from home earlier this month. The St. Anthony Police Department said that while investigating the runaways, officers found “evidence of malicious punishment and neglect.” The four children left their home Friday at 5 p.m. and were found Saturday around noon. Police have not released the identities of the two people arrested. The department said community members donated items to the children, including backpacks, luggage and clothing.   More On WCCO.com: Large Groups Rob Burnsville, Maplewood Best Buys On Black Friday Infant Found Dead, Mother Arrested During St. Cloud Welfare Check, Police Say Woman Dies Days After Brooklyn Center Shooting Remains Of Missing Woman Found Near Hinckley
SAINT ANTHONY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Deaths Of Unborn Twins Following Minneapolis Shooting Ruled Double Homicide

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The deaths of unborn twins in September following the shooting of their mother in Minneapolis has been ruled a double homicide. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office says the twins, both boys, died on Sept. 18 as a result of a shooting on the 2300 block of Bryant Avenue North. Minneapolis police say their mother was shot while standing outside, not realizing at first that she was struck in the abdomen by a stray bullet, which caused a uterine rupture. (credit: CBS) RELATED: 11 Injured, 3 Critically, In 7 Weekend Shootings In Minneapolis She was brought to North Memorial Health in critical condition, but survived and was later released. The twins are respectively the 88th and 89th homicides reported in the city this year. Police say no arrests have been made, and they are without any leads. Anyone with information is asked to submit a tip online to Crime Stoppers, or call in a tip to 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Callers can remain anonymous.   More On WCCO.com: Large Groups Rob Burnsville, Maplewood Best Buys On Black Friday Infant Found Dead, Mother Arrested During St. Cloud Welfare Check, Police Say Woman Dies Days After Brooklyn Center Shooting Remains Of Missing Woman Found Near Hinckley
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Sheriff: 3 Adults Found Dead Inside Fridley Residence

FRIDLEY, Minn. (WCCO) — Three adults were found dead inside a Fridley home Wednesday afternoon, with investigators finding no apparent signs of trauma. The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office says the deceased were found in a residence on the 5900 block of 7th Street Northeast just after 2 p.m. Investigators say “there is no threat to the public.”   More On WCCO.com: Large Groups Rob Burnsville, Maplewood Best Buys On Black Friday Infant Found Dead, Mother Arrested During St. Cloud Welfare Check, Police Say Woman Dies Days After Brooklyn Center Shooting Remains Of Missing Woman Found Near Hinckley
FRIDLEY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Large Groups Rob Burnsville, Maplewood Best Buys On Black Friday

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — On Friday night, two different Best Buy stores in Minnesota were hit with large-scale thefts. It’s a recent trend that spans across the country. Major cities in California were hit with the same style crime earlier this week. “A lot of crazy theft stuff going on. Not good,” said Best Buy shopper Sean Misgen, at the Maplewood location. “I wouldn’t feel good if I were here and that was happening as I’m there, seeing people run out with stuff,” said Best buy shopper Betiana Romero. At the Maplewood Best Buy approximately 10-12 people stole items before getting away. In Burnsville,...
MAPLEWOOD, MN
CBS Minnesota

Family Of 5 Without Home After House Burns Down On Thanksgiving

LINWOOD TOWNSHIP, Minn. (WCCO) — A family of five is without a home after their house just north of the Twin Cities burned down on Thanksgiving. Fire crews responded to the home in Linwood Township late Thursday night, finding the structure engulfed in flames. Crews from four other nearby stations were called to help battle the fire, which appeared to start near the garage. Linwood Township is located about 35 miles north of Minneapolis. Three people who were inside the home made it out safely. The family’s dog had to be dropped off the deck and was lost for several hours...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Missing 19-Year-Old Woman Found Safe

[UPDATE, Nov. 26: Police say the missing woman in the story below has been found safe.] BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (WCCO) — Police in Bloomington are asking for help to find a missing 19-year-old woman. She was last seen Monday at about 4 p.m. at her home near 90th Street and Wentworth Avenue. She is 5-feet-5 and weighs about 145 pounds. She has a scar over her left eyebrow. She was last seen wearing a long black coat, possibly gray pants and black tennis shoes. She was also carrying a pink backpack with cats on it. Police say she was seen on camera Monday near France Avenue South and Old Shakopee Road. She is considered a vulnerable adult and her family is concerned, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Bloomington Police, or 911.   More On WCCO.com: Large Groups Rob Burnsville, Maplewood Best Buys On Black Friday Infant Found Dead, Mother Arrested During St. Cloud Welfare Check, Police Say Woman Dies Days After Brooklyn Center Shooting Remains Of Missing Woman Found Near Hinckley
BLOOMINGTON, MN
