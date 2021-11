The Giant Company got a shout-out from Frans Muller, president and CEO of Ahold Delhaize, Giant's parent company, in the company's third-quarter financial report. "Improving omnichannel productivity remains a high priority, and we are proud of our new e-commerce fulfillment facility in the Philadelphia market at The GIANT Company, which opened this week," Muller said in a statement. "The facility is part of our efforts to drive growth and efficiencies in our online operations. At our Investor Day on November 15, 2021, you will hear more from us regarding these, and exciting initiatives being undertaken throughout the business in support of our omnichannel ambitions."

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 14 DAYS AGO