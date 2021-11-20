Top US diplomat warns Russian group not to interfere in Mali

Ethiopia on Thursday accused the United States of spreading false information about security conditions in the war-hit country and warned such statements could harm ties. Washington once viewed Ethiopia as a vital security partner in the volatile Horn of Africa, but relations have soured over Ethiopia's year-long war against rebels who are now threatening to march on the capital Addis Ababa. On November 5, the State Department ordered the withdrawal of non-essential embassy staff because of "armed conflict, civil unrest, and possible supply shortages", and several other diplomatic missions have followed suit. This week the US embassy further rankled Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's government by posting a warning about the potential for terrorist attacks in Ethiopia.

WORLD ・ 7 HOURS AGO