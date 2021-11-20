ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Top US diplomat warns Russian group not to interfere in Mali

Cover picture for the articleDAKAR, Senegal (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Saturday warned a shadowy Russian company with connections to the Kremlin not to interfere in efforts aimed at restoring democracy in the West African nation of Mali. As he wrapped up a weeklong, three-nation tour of Africa that...

abc17news.com

Top US diplomat promotes American-built projects in Senegal

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is in Senegal, where he’s wrapping up a weeklong, three-nation tour of Africa. On a trip overshadowed by crises elsewhere on the continent, Blinken is pushing American-built infrastructure projects, sustainable development, women’s empowerment and other human rights initiatives to bolster faltering democracies across Africa. In meetings with female entrepreneurs and executives from U.S.-based multinational companies, Blinken is extolling the benefits of boosting women’s roles in economies and of buying American. And he’s taken a jab at China, which is a chief U.S. competitor for lucrative business in Senegal and elsewhere in Africa. Blinken says America invests “without saddling the country with a debt that it cannot handle.”
U.S. POLITICS
dallassun.com

US envoy discusses shared interests in Afghanistan with Russian diplomats in Moscow

Washington [US], November 16 (ANI): US Special Representative Thomas West met top Russian diplomats in Moscow and discussed shared interests in Afghanistan and the need for the Taliban to fulfil commitments to the international community. "Met today in Moscow with Special Presidential Representative (Zamir) Kabulov and Security Council Deputy Secretary...
FOREIGN POLICY
seattlepi.com

EU eyes sanctions in Mali, and against Russian mercenaries

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union is planning to take action against anyone delaying Mali’s political transition and is drawing up a list of sanctions to impose on Russian mercenaries that Mali's government hired to fight extremists, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said Monday. After chairing a meeting of...
POLITICS
Detroit News

US warns Europe that Russian troops might invade Ukraine

Washington – The U.S. is raising the alarm with European Union allies that Russia may be weighing a potential invasion of Ukraine as tensions flare between Moscow and the bloc over migrants and energy supplies. With Washington closely monitoring a buildup of Russian forces near the Ukrainian border, U.S. officials...
MILITARY
International Business Times

Concern Mounts Over Threat To Shutter Top Russian Rights Group

Concern mounted Friday over Russian prosecutors' move to close top rights group Memorial, with the presidential council sounding the alarm and campaigners warning its closure would be a "devastating blow" to civil society. On Thursday, Memorial said it was notified by Russia's supreme court that prosecutors had filed a demand...
POLITICS
AFP

War-hit Ethiopia admonishes US over security warnings

Ethiopia on Thursday accused the United States of spreading false information about security conditions in the war-hit country and warned such statements could harm ties. Washington once viewed Ethiopia as a vital security partner in the volatile Horn of Africa, but relations have soured over Ethiopia's year-long war against rebels who are now threatening to march on the capital Addis Ababa. On November 5, the State Department ordered the withdrawal of non-essential embassy staff because of "armed conflict, civil unrest, and possible supply shortages", and several other diplomatic missions have followed suit. This week the US embassy further rankled Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's government by posting a warning about the potential for terrorist attacks in Ethiopia.
WORLD
Marietta Daily Journal

Top US, Russian military chiefs talk amid Ukraine tensions

WASHINGTON — The top military officers of the U.S. and Russia spoke Tuesday as tensions remain high over Moscow’s deployment of about 100,000 troops on the border with Ukraine. Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff, and Gen. Valery Gerasimov, chief of the Russian General Staff,...
MILITARY
SFGate

Top US admiral warns about China threat at Halifax forum

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia (AP) — The head of the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command said Saturday the United States and its allies need to operate with a greater sense of urgency amid rising tensions and China’s increasingly assertive military actions. Adm. John C. Aquilino reaffirmed America’s commitment to achieving a free and...
WORLD
Telegraph

Prepare for Russian invasion of Ukraine, US warns European allies

The United States has warned European allies that Russia could be plotting to invade Ukraine in a repeat of the 2014 annexation of Crimea. US officials have privately briefed their EU counterparts on a possible military operation as tens of thousands of Russian troops amass near the border. Senior Whitehall...
POLITICS
dallassun.com

Russian diplomat qualifies U.S. "democracy summit" as "chimerical"

MOSCOW, Nov. 12 (Xinhua) -- The so-called Summit for Democracy proposed by the United States will be "another chimerical instrument" meant to show that the West has a constructive and consolidating agenda, a Russian diplomat has said. "But a consolidating agenda should include concrete practical measures, not just theoretical speculations...
U.S. POLITICS
dallassun.com

Top U.S., Ukrainian Diplomats Discuss Russian Troop Buildup

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned that Russia would be making a "serious mistake" if it were to try to repeat what it did in 2014 in Ukraine, and he said Washington was concerned by reports of "unusual Russian military activity' near the Ukrainian border. Blinken made the comments...
MILITARY
The Independent

Australia rushes troops to Solomon Islands as rioting erupts over Taiwan decision

Australia has moved dozens of troops, police and diplomats to the Solomon Islands, as violent protests continued for a second day.Australia’s prime minister Scott Morrison announced the deployment on Thursday after he received a formal request from his counterpart under the nations’ bilateral security treaty.Violent demonstrations erupted in the island nation on Wednesday when people stormed into the parliament to demand the resignation of prime minister Manasseh Sogavare.Mr Sogavare imposed a 36-hour curfew describing it as “darkest days” of the country.  However, rioters defied lockdown and continued to protest on the streets through Thursday.Mr Morrison said Australia is sending a...
CHINA
raleighnews.net

Iran: Execution of juvenile offender deeply alarming and shocking

The UN human rights office, OHCHR, on Thursday condemned Iran's execution of a young man who was a minor at the time he was charged with committing a crime. Arman Abdolali, 25, is the second juvenile offender to be executed in the country this year. OHCHR expressed serious concern that...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Reuters

Philippines rejects China's demand to remove grounded navy ship

MANILA, Nov 25 (Reuters) - The Philippines will not remove a dilapidated navy ship grounded on an atoll in the South China Sea, its defence chief said on Thursday, rejecting a demand by China after it blocked a mission to resupply the vessel's crew. Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana dismissed China's...
MILITARY
CNN

China's disappearing ships: The latest headache for the global supply chain

Hong Kong (CNN Business) — Ships in Chinese waters are disappearing from industry tracking systems, creating yet another headache for the global supply chain. China's growing isolation from the rest of the world — along with a deepening mistrust of foreign influence — may be to blame. Analysts say they...
INDUSTRY

