At risk elderly woman last seen in Jefferson Park

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- An at risk elderly woman was last seen Friday morning in Jefferson Park on the Northwest Side, according to Chicago police.

Barabara “Godenius” Bezold, 70, was last seen about 6 a.m. in the 5500 block of North Mango Avenue, police said.

She is 5-foot-5, 158 pounds, blue eyes, grey hair, light complexion, police said.

Bezold was last seen wearing black gym shoes, blue jeans, and a blue and purple jacket with “YELLOWSTONE” on the front of the jacket, police said.

She was wearing a GPS locator that last tracked her in the 4300 block of South Keating Avenue, officials said.

She has previously been found in the 8th District, police said.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call 312-746-6554 or 911.

