ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Poor Sleep Can Make You More Irritable—Here’s How To Keep It From Grinching Your Holiday Cheer

By Kells McPhillips
Well+Good
Well+Good
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07zMhp_0d2jvPOs00

We've all been there: You're home for the holidays, and sitting at the breakfast table after your third bad night of sleep in a row, whether due to jet lag, stressful family dynamics, late-night celebrations, or the simple act of sleeping in a different bed. Someone says something inflammatory and, bam, you find yourself entrenched in an exhaustion-fueled argument. To be sure, there's a connection between poor sleep and irritability, and, knowing this, sleep experts are here with tips to help you safeguard your relationships.

Sleep specialist Angela Holliday-Bell, MD, says that the holidays tend to create the perfect storm for fatigue-induced conflict—and it all starts with where you're bunking. "You may not be sleeping in your normal sleep environment, which can often make it difficult to fall asleep as you normally would," she says. (Confession: Just being separated from my gravity blanket makes me about 47 percent more likely to start a fight.) In addition to the scene change, you may also throw off your sleep schedule by staying up late chatting with the fam, eating high-sugar foods, or drinking alcohol that may interfere with your sleep. When these factors coincide, suddenly, you're just skimping by with a few hours of sleep per night. And that's simply not enough to be your best self.

But why does lack of sleep give us such a short fuse in the first place? Dr. Holliday-Bell says the reason why poor sleep affects irritability comes down to how the different parts of your brain talk to one another. "While you sleep, there is increased communication between your amygdala, the emotional control center of the brain, and your prefrontal cortex, which helps you control certain mental and executive functions. If you lose out on sleep, you get less of this communication and, thus, less regulatory function of the prefrontal cortex over the amygdala," she explains. This may make you feel more irritable and can also cause your brain to trigger your fight or flight stress response more quickly. (Are all those Thanksgiving dinner hissy fits starting to make sense?)

Because no one wants to be the person who keeps spoiling the holiday fun, I asked Dr. Holliday-Bell how to put your best foot, er REM, forward as we move through the holiday season. Below, she offers her best advice for keeping your sleep routine up to snuff so that you don't have to deal with the compounding effects of normal holiday stress and sleep exhaustion when you're supposed to, you know, be merry.

Since we know why poor sleep affects irritability, practice these 4 tips to prioritize sleeping

1. Re-create your normal sleep environment

Do you like listening to white noise when you doze off? Love silk sheets? Prefer the right side of the bed? Regardless of where you're going for the holidays, Dr. Holliday-Bell recommends keeping these rituals intact as best as you can. "Your mind makes strong connections between certain actions and sleep. Meaning, performing those actions or having those experiences signal to your brain that it’s time for bed and make it easier to wind down," she says. While it may sounds a little high-maintenance to fly with your favorite pillow or the four books you like to keep on your bedside table, isn't that better than picking a fight with the cousin you haven't seen in five years? Having your creature comforts with you during the your travels may just make the difference between quality sleep and high irritability.

2. Be prepared to block out disturbing noises or lighting

"When you are in a different sleep environment, such as a relative’s home, you can’t control for all the factors you can at home, such as light or sounds that enter the bedroom at night.

For that reason, I always recommend traveling with a blackout sleep mask and either ear plugs or bluetooth sleep headphones so that you can block out noise and light that may interfere with sleep," says Dr. Holliday-Bell. BRB, going to get blackout shades shipped to my parents' house.

3. Stick to your normal waking and sleeping schedule as best you can

Yes, it's tempting to stay up late drinking eggnog and watching holiday movies—but Dr. Holliday-Bell recommends resisting the urge for the most part. "This can be tough because FOMO is real over the holidays, but you’ll be better off for it. I recommend trying to stick to within one hour of your normal sleep and wake times to keep a consistent circadian rhythm and decrease your risk of insufficient sleep and subsequent drowsiness or irritability," she says. So, for example, maybe you stay awake for the annual viewing of Elf, but go to bed while everyone else is out re-enacting the drunk mailroom scene.

4. Try to stop eating at least two hours before bedtime

Give your body plenty of time to digest after so you don't end up staring at the ceiling in the middle of the night. This shouldn't be too big of a problem if your family eats Thanksgiving dinner at 3 p.m.—but it's worth mentioning, anyway, for the benefit of busting potential irritability.

Oh hi! You look like someone who loves free workouts, discounts for cutting-edge wellness brands, and exclusive Well+Good content. Sign up for Well+, our online community of wellness insiders, and unlock your rewards instantly.

Comments / 0

Related
Well+Good

A New Study Suggests the Best Bedtime for Heart Health

When you hear what the body accomplishes while you sleep, it almost sounds like a spa day for your insides. As you snooze, your body balances your hormones, regulates appetite, improves immune system function, supports healthy brain function, and repairs things like muscles, heart, and blood vessels—to name a few. Restful sleep improves mental clarity, mood, energy, problem-solving skills, and so much more. Even though a lot of sleep advice focuses on how much sleep you should get, a new study published in the European Heart Journal suggests that falling asleep between 10 and 10:59 pm might be a heart-healthy sweet spot.
HEALTH
Well+Good

17 Gifts for People Who Really Love Sleep (Or Can’t Seem To Get Enough of It)

There's a reason why many of us are googling "gifts for better sleep." In the wise book of some slumber-loving folks, when you snooze, you absolutely don't lose. And health-wise, there's ample research to prove that getting enough sleep regularly is, in fact, a win: Clocking around seven to eight hours, on average, per night is linked with optimal cognitive and cardiovascular function—while being sleep-deprived is connected to a weakened immune system and shoddy balance. So, whether you have an all-star napper or ritual in-bed-by-10 friend, or perhaps, a loved one who's always craving more Zzzs, you'd be smart not to, well, sleep on gifts made for people who love sleep.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Well+Good

Feel Like Your Hormones Are Out of Whack? This PMS-Soothing Tea Recipe Is Here To Help

When your hormones are out of whack, your body tells you...loudly. The signs can range from breakouts and irregular periods to mood swings, belly cramps, and (sigh) so much more. Simply stated, when something in your endocrine system feels unbalanced, everything can feel a bit off. Fortunately, along with getting in some relaxation—try these simple stretches that target stomach cramps or soaking in the tub—and checking in with your doctor about your stress levels, there are certain herbs and dietary adjustments that you can make to keep your hormones happy.
HEALTH
T3.com

How yoga can help you get a better night's sleep

It goes without saying that being sleep deprived and lethargic all the time is no fun. Better sleep equates to a good quality of life. One of the ways you can improve sleep is by practicing yoga. The discipline isn’t just beneficial for improving core strength, flexibility, and stress levels. There’s a myriad of studies which show yoga helps promote a good night's sleep by relaxing the body and mind.
WORKOUTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#How To Sleep#Irritability#Holiday Season#Why We Sleep#Stress#Md
guideposts.org

How the Bible and ‘Abide’ Can Help You Sleep

We are a sleep-deprived nation. Up to half of all Americans report having times they find it difficult to do one of the most natural things on God’s green earth—sleep. We may be the only species to have ever suffered this deprivation. Does your cat have trouble sleeping? Your dog? Not mine. I’m looking at her now…and envying her.
RELIGION
womensrunning.com

7 Foods That will Help You Sleep

Get access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+. Sleep is one of the most important things a runner can do (seriously!). It’s where recovery and muscle-building happens. Most people assume that the more active a person is, the better they sleep. But that’s not always the case. Sometimes, a person can be physically tired and yet wide awake. When this happens, it’s a good idea to investigate what might be causing your insomnia—and a good place to start is your food. It may be something you didn’t eat.
HEALTH
floydct.com

Why Sharpening Your Knives Can Make You a More Proficient Cook

(StatePoint) If you’ve ever desired to become a better home chef, you’ve probably spent time reading cookbooks, watching cooking shows or even taking a culinary skills course. The truth is that when it comes to improving your cooking and becoming more efficient in the kitchen, you may be overlooking a much simpler step: sharpening your knives.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
spring.org.uk

This Vitamin Can Quadruple Weight Loss, Study Finds

As many as 40 percent of the population have a vitamin D deficiency. Taking vitamin D supplements is linked to losing four times as much weight, research finds. People who took a vitamin D supplement also doubled the number of inches by which they reduced their waistlines. As many as...
WEIGHT LOSS
FIRST For Women

Eating Too Much of This Type of Food May Cause Hair Loss

Most of us are already familiar with the idea of healthy and unhealthy fats. Healthy fats such as avocado, olive oil, and salmon are linked to numerous health benefits, from better heart health to a stronger immune system. Unhealthy fats, including fat from red meat and fried foods, are associated with an increased risk of heart disease and certain cancers. Now, research suggests that a diet high in unhealthy fats may also be linked to hair loss.
BEAUTY & FASHION
spring.org.uk

The Familiar Drink That Lowers Blood Pressure

People do not get enough of this in their diet. A glass of orange juice a day can help to lower blood pressure, studies find. Orange juice is rich in potassium, which has a powerful effect in lowering blood pressure. Bananas, green leafy vegetables, avocados and beans are also high...
NUTRITION
EatThis

Ugly Side Effects of Too Many Vitamins

Most of us learn pretty early—whether it's via an ice cream headache or pizza-party hangover—that it is indeed possible to get too much of a good thing. Unfortunately, as health-conscious adults, many of us are slow to realize the same lesson still applies. When it comes to vitamins and supplements, more doesn't mean better. Taking too many vitamins can have unpleasant or serious side effects, and some vitamins shouldn't be taken in supplement form at all. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
HEALTH
MindBodyGreen

I'm A Gastroenterologist & These Are My Top 10 Foods For Gut Health

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. The perfect gut health routine looks different for everyone, but incorporating nutrient-dense foods is a surefire way to get the ball rolling. Of course, food lists can become overwhelming quite quickly—there are tons of gut-healthy fruits and veggies to choose from—but integrative gastroenterologist Marvin Singh, M.D., tends to stick to 10 favorites in his regular meal plan.
NUTRITION
Woman's World

This Sweet Snack Is Great for Diabetics and Can Slash Blood Sugar Levels by 23%

If you have diabetes, you must avoid all sugar, right? Actually, you have room for a sweet treat every now and then as long as you follow a healthy diet. Restricting yourself from eating any sugar can cause you to impulsively overeat whatever it is you’re craving. So, eating a healthy portion of something sweet is a good thing! One sugary food may even help you maintain healthy blood glucose levels: raisins.
NUTRITION
healththoroughfare.com

Why Eating Grapes is Beneficial for Your Health

Some people might be surprised to find out that grapes are good for their health. While they are mostly know for being delicious snacks, they have some surprising benefits. Grapes are a good source of vitamins and minerals. They contain:. Vitamin A: Grapes contain beta-carotene, which is converted to vitamin...
NUTRITION
Well+Good

Well+Good

New York City, NY
5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
993K+
Views
ABOUT

Decoding and demystifying what it means to live a well life, inside and out.

 https://www.wellandgood.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy