NASHVILLE – There is something appropriate about the fact that the Tennessee Titans’ final touchdown Sunday against the Houston Texans came on a fumble recovery. Turnovers were the story of the day in the contest between the team that started the week with the AFC’s best record (Tennessee) and the one with the worst (Houston). So, at least there was one moment when something good happened at least one time the Titans lost their grip on the ball during a 22-13 defeat before 67,395 at Nissan Stadium.

NFL ・ 3 DAYS AGO