Black Friday vs. Cyber Monday: Which day has the best deals?

By Amanda Tarlton, Reviewed
USA TODAY
 5 days ago
Black Friday vs. Cyber Monday: Which day has the best deals?

Black Friday 2021 is exactly one week from today on Friday, November 26 . It's notoriously one of, if not the, biggest shopping days of the year. In 2020, Americans spent about $9 billion just online on Black Friday, which was a marked 21.6% increase from the year before.

It's followed by Cyber Monday, which began in 2005 by the National Retail Federation as a day solely for online deals. However, as online shopping becomes more and more popular, Black Friday and Cyber Monday have since blurred together, making Thanksgiving weekend somewhat of a shopping (and saving) frenzy.

But which day has the better deals? What should you buy on Black Friday vs. Cyber Monday? Here's what you need to know about the upcoming holiday shopping days, including where to find the best deals.

What to buy on Black Friday

You can find great deals both online and in-store on Black Friday. Getty Images

If there's something specific you have your eye on—whether it's Apple AirPods Pro or the Keurig K-Mini coffee maker —you're best off snagging it on Black Friday, even if you think there might be a better deal come Cyber Monday. "A deal in hand is worth two on Cyber Monday," Reviewed's managing editor of deals, Tercius Bufete, explains. With the struggling supply chain and predicted product shortages, waiting until Cyber Monday could be a risk not worth taking.

It's also a day you can snag splurge-worthy tech at the best prices. "Black Friday is the time to buy big ticket items, like laptops and TVs," Tercius says, adding that there are many doorbuster sales that exist only on Black Friday. However, don't overlook the small stuff, either: "It's also a great time to shop for essentials like soap, shampoo and deodorant. I usually stock up on that kind of stuff, and enjoy the discounts all year."

What to buy on Cyber Monday

While you can find a lot of great deals on almost everything on Cyber Monday, as well, Tercius says it's particularly good for digital purchases, like subscription services and online gifts . "Be on the lookout for gift cards with bonuses, from Target and Walmart ," he recommends. "This year, I'm shopping for Apple and Nintendo gift cards with bonuses, which is ostensibly free money."

Remember that Cyber Monday brings a slew of new sales on things that you may not have seen on Black Friday. "It’s absolutely worth checking back on your favorite sites on Cyber Monday," Reviewed's deals editor, Jennifer Beaudry, says. "Many retailers will release additional discounts or add new products to the mix, so if you didn’t score the deal you wanted over the weekend, you might just find it on Monday."

Regardless of when—or where—you shop, Tercius suggests having a "buy now, return later" mindset instead of waffling over decisions (and potentially missing out on items that sell out fast). "During the holidays, retailers offer generous return policies without restocking fees," he explains.

Shop all the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals

USA TODAY

USA TODAY

