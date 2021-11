Mention “The Village” to most Connecticutians a year ago and you’d likely drum up images of Greenwich Village or cult TV series The Prisoner. Today, however, The Village can mean only one thing to state residents: the massive 133,000-square-foot facility at 860 Canal St. in Stamford, which in less than a year has become exactly what the man behind it, Brent Montgomery, said it would: an indoor-outdoor work-play environment designed to bring together companies representing content and media, brands and marketing, social and experiential and finance and investment in one central hub.

