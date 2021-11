Ross Barkley’s Chelsea career reached an all-time low point 10 weeks ago. The former Everton phenom was unable to orchestrate a loan or permanent move away from Stamford Bridge before the transfer window slammed shut on August 31. It seemed as if he was headed down the Danny Drinkwater route of being at the club but never so much as getting a glance of the pitch. The £15 million chance the Blues took on the injury prone English star seemingly hadn’t paid off. However, things have begun to look up for Barkley since the start of the campaign.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 14 DAYS AGO