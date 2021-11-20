Top US Diplomat Visits Senegal to Reaffirm Partnership

China and Russia reacted furiously Wednesday to US President Joe Biden's planned democracy summit, which will exclude them, with Beijing angered over an invitation for Taiwan and the Kremlin branding it divisive. The global conference was a campaign pledge by the US president, who has placed the struggle between democracies and "autocratic governments" at the heart of his foreign policy. The inclusion of Taiwan, and not China, led to an angry rebuke from Beijing, which said it "firmly opposes" the invitation to "the so-called Summit for Democracy." Beijing claims self-ruled Taiwan as part of its territory to be retaken one day, by force if necessary.

FOREIGN POLICY ・ 1 DAY AGO