Top US Diplomat Visits Senegal to Reaffirm Partnership

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleU.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is in Senegal, the last stop on his trip to Africa, "to reaffirm the close partnership between our two countries," the U.S. State Department said earlier this week. Blinken met with Senegalese President Macky Sall at the presidential palace early Saturday in Dakar...

